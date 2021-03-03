Essential Guidelines for Eco-friendly Moving into new Home

The market for eco-friendly homes is growing at a rapid pace. The market for non-residential green buildings was worth $85 billion in 2019, but the market for sustainable residences is even larger.

If you are truly committed to sustainability, you should consider buying a sustainable home. There are a lot of reasons that this will help you lower your carbon footprint.

The only downside to buying an eco-friendly property is that you have to think about moving into it. This can be a long process if you aren’t organized. Fortunately, there are plenty of things that you can do to make moving into a sustainable home easier.

Moving into an Eco-Friendly Property as Easily as Possible

When you move into a new eco-friendly house, there is going to be a lot to consider. Some steps can easily be overlooked if you are not prepared.

Although some steps are not quite so obvious, that does not mean that they are not important. In fact, they can be the only things that are preventing you from becoming fully settled in your new home. Becoming accustomed to how the house works and how each different room functions is an important thing to do, as it allows you to work out your plan straight away, rather than further down the line.

You will need to understand that there can be a learning curve when moving into an eco-friendly home. Some parts of the house are going to be different from traditional properties, such as the solar panels that you will have installed.

Keep reading to find a quick check list of important things that need be completed as soon as you move into your new house. Many of them do not actually require too much of your time, but they do need doing in good time.

Work out where things go

Having a proper plan of attack, rather than just attempting to wing it, will save you a lot of headaches and time in the long run. Nowhere is this more true than for heavy, large pieces of furniture, like beds and sofas.

You may already have a rough idea of where you want stuff to go, but by taking a moment and having a think about how you would like the space set up. If over time this is not right then these can be changed as and when you see fit.

Give it a good clean

After having dealt with the stress of moving, giving the house full clean from the very top to the very bottom may be the last thing that you want to do. However, it is something that unfortunately needs to be completed as soon as possible. If this is something that you do not have the energy to do or do not know how to do, then you can always bring in the professionals to do it for you. Regardless of who cleans your house, this is a great way to start off life in your new home.

Set up the utilities

If you are an organized individual then you will have already used a Utility Bidder to find out who your energy supplier is and have everything sorted in time for your arrival. Upon getting into the property, you need to make sure that your water, phone, gas, Internet, heating, cooling and electricity are all set up and working properly.

Make it pet / child proof

For those parents or pet owners moving into a new house then one of the very first steps that should be taken is to make the property safe for everyone to live in. This means things like putting up baby gates at the top and bottom of sets of stairs, ensuring that there are no hanging cords from the blinds, and just generally keeping anything that could potentially be dangerous (e.g., glassware, cleaning supplies, box cutters) to someone or something that does not do any better firmly out of reach.

There are of course many more things that you probably ought to do when first moving into a house but this is a good list to get you started.

Moving Into Your Eco-Friendly Home Should Not Be Too Overwhelming

There are a lot of things that you need to take into consideration as an eco-friendly homeowner. You are going to have to put a lot of thought into moving to your new home. This can be a challenging process, but it will go a lot smoother if you take the right steps. Then you will know that you can help the planet by cutting your carbon footprint!