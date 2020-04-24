Guidelines To Establish Lucrative Eco-Friendly Business Communities

David Trounce, an author with Business.com, wrote a post that showed that green businesses are growing remarkably. He highlighted the fact that companies have been using 240% more solar energy over the past eight years. Even companies like IKEA have pledged to run their operations with 90% renewable energy in the near future.

However, green businesses are not guaranteed to succeed. Eco-friendly companies need to take the right steps to build a strong business model.

The actions of a single person won’t have much of an impact on the overall global climate. Similarly, one small business alone may not be able to do much to promote green causes. Yet, when people and businesses work together, they can begin to make substantial progress on the sustainability front. In order to build a more sustainable and environmentally-conscious society we have to start in our own homes, social circles, and communities. With that in mind, today we’ll share how progressive entrepreneurs can create an eco-friendly business community. Check out the tips listed below.

Congregate

Ideally, business owners should sit down with their professional friends and acquaintances to champion environmental causes that they care about. Unfortunately, given the current circumstances with the COVID-19 crisis, business leaders may not be able to meet in person for some time.

Nevertheless, you can still host a virtual environmental conference on a video platform. This could actually be the best option. You can set a strong precedent for remote collaboration, which minimizes travel and reduces the impact on the climate. If you do have to travel to collaborate, you should do so in the eco-friendliest way possible. You will find that taking the train from Paris to London would leave a 90% smaller carbon footprint than a small-freight flight.

Often, the hardest part about making progress for the environment is to get the ball rolling in the first place. Start talking to business leaders in your circle, and you might be surprised to find plenty of like-minded individuals who are willing to work with you.

Partner with Sustainable Organizations

Want to make your business more sustainable and environmentally-conscious? Then start partnering with organizations that have already implemented sustainable practices. For instance, business leaders can decide to buy plastic construction barriers that are reusable and recyclable instead of less practical metal alternatives. Additionally, business leaders should consider donating to environmental charities within their community.

Start an Initiative

Pledging to cut your business’s carbon emissions by 10% is great. Creating an initiative that challenges and encourages others in your industry to do the same is even better. No business wants to be portrayed as uncaring, particularly about a hot-button issue like climate-change. Having a good-natured contest between your fellow businesses that drives down pollution can be extremely beneficial for all parties involved.

Use Your Platform

Business owners have a lot more pull than they may realize. As such, it’s imperative that they use the exposure they have in the community to push environmentally friendly causes. Don’t be afraid to make a statement about your pledge to protect the environment or to speak with local media personalities on the subject. Others will be sure to take notice and follow suit.

Be Persistent in Your Quest to Grow Your Sustainable Business

Are you trying to grow a profitable green business? You will need to be consistent about it! Just because one of your professional associates rejected your first overture to adopt a more sustainable business model in the past, it doesn’t mean you should ignore them from then on. Rather, make it a point to follow up with your friends and contemporaries. People change all the time, so always be willing to follow up for the benefit of the environment.