Holding Eco-Friendly Coins is Greener and More Profitable

We have talked extensively about the carbon footprint of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Earlier this year, we even had a post on the greenest cryptocurrencies in the world. If you are concerned about sustainability, then you are going to need to seriously consider the implications of making the wrong choices as a cryptocurrency owner.
It can be ethical to invest in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. However, it is important to choose the right cryptocurrencies and not sell them more often than necessary.
You will leave a lower carbon footprint investing in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies if you don’t sell them more often than necessary, since the global carbon footprint of cryptocurrencies was over 47 Mt in 2017 alone. The good news is that holding cryptocurrencies can also be good for your wallet as well as the planet.
Holding Cryptocurrencies Can Be Both Good for the Planet and Profitable
The term “hold” refers to the strategy of long-term holding of cryptocurrencies in order to benefit from their future growth in value. All that is required is to buy cryptocurrency for fiat money, ERC-20 USDT or other stablecoins and store it in your wallet, hoping that its price will increase over time.
This approach helps investors avoid the risks associated with short-term cryptocurrency price fluctuations and focus on its long-term growth. The hold strategy is widespread among investors, including owners of cryptocurrencies, stocks, bonds, and gold. It can also be an eco-friendly cryptocurrency investing strategy. While prices can fluctuate a lot over the course of a long-term holding, many financial instruments end up generating significant returns.
What is FOMO and FUD
These two acronyms and the phenomena they stand for are well known to traders and investors.
FOMO (Fear of Missing Opportunity) refers to the worry of missing out on the opportunity to benefit. This is the same feeling that a market participant experiences when an asset that has had a low value for a long time suddenly rises in price rapidly. Sometimes, due to FOMO, spontaneous decisions are made to convert BTC to XMR to enter the trend, but instead of rising, the asset may start to decline.
FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) is a combination of three factors. The uncertainty of the market situation causes fear and uncertainty when making decisions about transactions. This may interfere with active market participants in making a profit.
The hold helps alleviate the anxiety associated with FOMO and FUD. If you are in the mood for a long game, short-term price fluctuations are not so scary.
When is it profitable to hold
First of all, this strategy is used for Bitcoin, but it is also relevant for altcoins from the TOP 50. The cryptocurrency market is fundamentally growing, and the main projects are growing along with it. This is due to the increase in the number of market participants and the expansion of the scope of cryptocurrency.
Criteria for choosing a coin for long-term storage
The main selection criterion is the usefulness of the project. If it is aimed at solving significant problems, the likelihood of its success and growth in value is higher.
- It is not superfluous to familiarize yourself with the white paper and the roadmap of the project. These documents highlight the technical details and plans for further development. Of great importance is not only the roadmap itself, but also the dynamics of the implementation of the plan.
- It is important to pay attention to the team behind the project. Openness and extensive experience of developers do not guarantee success, but at least you will weed out suspicious and clearly fraudulent projects.
- Liquidity and trading volume are important as an indicator of a coin’s popularity. These two parameters help to get an idea of the ability to quickly sell an asset if you need it.
- Collaboration with other companies, projects and government structures is a good sign. This is an indicator of the reliability of the project and the prospects for its further development.
- Pay attention to the number of active wallets and the number of cryptocurrency holders.
Additional features
Coins can simply “lie” on the wallet in anticipation of a rise in price, but they can also work. Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain assets can be staked, that is, take part in supporting the operation of the network and receive a reward.
Coins can also be stored in liquidity pools. By the principle of functioning, they resemble the banking system. You deposit your coins, they are loaned to other users, and interest is charged to you. All transactions take place on the blockchain.
Advantages and disadvantages of the strategy
Risk is an integral part of any activity, even if it comes down to owning an asset.
The main advantages of the holding:
- Owning a cryptocurrency does not require special equipment and specialized knowledge.
- Due to the low threshold for entering the market, you can start investing with very small amounts and gradually increase the volume.
- A well-balanced crypto portfolio can bring more profit than traditional financial instruments.
- The accumulation of liquidity stabilizes the functioning of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.
The strategy also has its downsides. Perhaps the main, but not the only risk for a long-term investor is the possible closure of the project. In addition, the following are possible:
- Loss of profit due to unsuccessful diversification.
- Profit loss when staking, as locked coins cannot be used until the expiration of the contract.
- Increasing the vulnerability of the wallet used for staking.
Like our Facebook Page
Holding Eco-Friendly Coins is Greener and More Profitable
The Future of Sustainability In The Logistics Industry
Addressing Leadership Challenges in Green Entrepreneurship
Eight Different Eco-Friendly Developments in the Food Industry
5 Key Areas to Look at When It Comes to Business Sustainability
Eco-Friendly Airlines Use Weather Models to Make Safer Flights
UK Lags EU in Installing Heat Pumps to Slow Climate Change
Can Eco-Friendly Businesses Embrace VPNs to Bolster Cybersecurity?
Eco-friendly Guide to Understanding Fair Trade Products
Doubt No More: Electric Vehicle Charging Dynamic Load Balancing Is The Answer
5 Ways to Create a Healthy & Sustainable Birthing Environment
Everything You Need to Know About Developing an Environmental Compliance Plan
What is the Outlook for Sustainable Tourism in 2023?
The Shocking Environmental & Safety Concerns of Fire Fighting Foam
Air Compressors Create a Green Future by Reducing Emissions
Smart Window Treatments for Eco-Friendly Homeowners
Granting a Greener Tomorrow: Exploring Eco Sustainability through Grants for Insulation, Solar Panels, and Boilers
Can Eco-Friendly Businesses Embrace VPNs to Bolster Cybersecurity?
Why ESG Is Growing At Such A Rapid Rate And How Your Business Can Keep Up
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA): An Eco-Friendly Polymer For Sustainable Applications
Trending
- Features2 months ago
What is the Eco-Friendliest Option to Wash Your Dishes?
- Environment6 months ago
6 Home Improvements You Can Make to Help the Environment
- Environment10 months ago
How to Ensure Your Home’s Eco-Friendly During Construction?
- Features12 months ago
Smart Locks Can Be Eco-Friendly Homes and Offer Huge Benefits