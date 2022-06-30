LinkedIn Marketing Automation Strategies for Green Businesses

Less than a decade ago, companies that engaged in eco-friendly marketing strategies were appealing to a niche audience. That is no longer the case, as sustainability has become a top priority for many consumers. One survey found that 81% of customers want to work with businesses that use eco-friendly marketing strategies.

You should emphasize the importance of sustainability in every facet of your marketing strategy. This includes reaching customers on social media platforms like LinkedIn.

LinkedIn might not seem like the most important platform for green businesses to focus on. Intuitively, it would seem that consumers would be more concerned about sustainability than other businesses. However, countless businesses want to work with sustainable suppliers and service providers in order to improve their own eco-friendly brands.

Therefore, it is a good idea to use LinkedIn as part of your branding strategy as a green business. You will be able to automate many parts of your linked in strategy if you follow the right steps.

Find the Money Terms

Even though having quality content is very crucial, it is not enough. You need to add keywords to get traffic to your site. You need to research and understand this money term in your niche and optimize your content with those terms. These terms will help the audience find your article easier as these terms are the ones that your targeted audience is most interested in and searching for. By optimizing your content with these keywords, you will be driving more audience and hence more revenue.

It is also important to make sure that your terms include details about your sustainable business practices. You want to emphasize the fact that your company uses recyclable materials, energy efficient products or other features that prove it is sustainable.

Incorporating terms that provide value and information

While clicking on some content, the audience expects to gain something. People want to get some value while reading your content along with learning about your business. Make sure that you are not just promoting your business but are providing some information that the audience always wanted to know.

By answering general quires, providing solutions or tips for common issues, and discussing some hot topics related to your industry, you will be to establish yourself as an expert in your field. Educate and empower your readers with valuable information, which will help you gain trust as well as establish yourself as a leader in your industry.

It is a good idea to talk about sustainability in this stage. Of course, you will want to emphasize other core features first, but eco-friendly features should not be ignored.

Incorporate images into your content

Human beings are highly visual. A single image can attract them and provide information or emotions that 1000 words can. Incorporating images into your content will attract the audience and pique their interest. In this customer-oriented world, you are only given 5 seconds to grab their eyes and pique their attention. In these 5 seconds, if you can convince the readers of your credibility, you will be able to retain readers. Therefore, adding attractive images that can deliver messages to the readers of your blog will show your professionalism.

You want to find images that support your eco-friendly brand if possible. Some stock photo sites like Shutterstock use artificial intelligence to help find specific images that align with your company brand. You can use terms like “eco-friendly backpacks” to find pictures that get the point across clearly.

Craft videos to accompany your blog

Everyone loves videos. If a single image can paint thousands of emotions, a video can take it further forward. As we know, we all have a short attention span and wish to know everything quickly in an entertaining way. This is exactly what videos do. So, when the audience sees a video in your feed or your blog, they will pay attention to your content. You need to make entertaining and eye-catching videos to grab the attention of the audience. Most of the audience is impatient and won’t be patient enough to read long articles to learn something. Therefore using video marketing for your marketing campaign can be extremely beneficial.

Videos can be one of the best mediums to educate customers about your brand sustainable business practices. You have more room to discuss these details and you would elsewhere.

On-page SEO

Learn more about SEO and optimize your content. Understand how to optimize your content to increase your brand’s visibility and get more traffic to your website. Optimize your title tags, H1, H2 tags, URL, best keywords, and internal links to drive more traffic. But do not confuse incorporating keywords with keyword stuffing. Make sure to add everything in the most natural way possible.

Keyword research will be a crucial part of SEO as a green business. You should think of different eco-friendly keywords that you can use in your content. Modifiers like “recyclable” and “100% natural” might help you reach your target customers more easily than common keywords like “eco-friendly.” There will usually be less competition for them. This article from WordStream can help you find the right environmental keywords.

Promote your content

Once you have optimized your content make sure to promote it. Simply writing a good article and optimizing it won’t do the job. You need to promote it on your social media handles and ask established businesses to promote your content to get the desired result. Since we are living in a world where people learn, hear, and see the world through the framework of social media, it is the best platform to influence and attract the audience. But the only thing to note is that you need to find the right audience.

Use LinkedIn Strategically When Marketing a Green Business

Green marketing strategies are more important than ever. You can use them with LinkedIn if you have the right strategy in place. The details listed above will make it easier to automate your LinkedIn marketing strategy as a green business.