A Quick Eco-Friendly Guide for Your Campervan Road Trip

Interest in sustainable tourism is growing rapidly. One study from Grandview Research shows that the amount of money customers are spending on sustainable tourism is growing over 15% a year through 2030. One of the ways that they are investing in eco-tourism is by purchasing campervans.

Campervans Are Sustainable Ways to Travel

Going on a road trip in a campervan is one excellent way to travel, especially with the unique experience that being on the road provides. The journey is as exciting as the destination itself, often opening you to views like no other. Then, there’s nothing like ending the day in a beautiful and cozy campsite, given how you already have a home on wheels.

Nonetheless, it’s easy to picture why traveling on a campervan can be friendly to your budget. Since you can save a ton, you can also make it friendly to the environment.

If you are interested in joining the eco-tourism movement, you may want to invest in a campervan. You can incorporate sustainability into your campervan road trip. It might take some careful planning, but you’ll be glad you put all that effort to have a memorable road trip but not at the expense of the environment.

Here’s a guide to help you get started.

Choose Your Vehicle Wisely

Whether you have your campervan or planning to rent one from providers like Wilderness in Auckland, your journey begins with a thorough selection process. Like all other vehicles, some campervans are more sustainable than others, particularly with fuel consumption. Moreover, a well-maintained campervan may also be better for the environment than one that’s not.

For one, a well-maintained campervan means it uses less energy. Its smoke emissions might be better too. Inflated tires and brake pads in good condition can help your campervan use less fuel, making it more energy-efficient and safer throughout your trip.

Bring Your Water Bottles

While it might be more convenient to bring cases of mineral water to last the entire road trip, this practice isn’t necessarily the best for the environment. Just think of the single-use plastics you’ll accumulate throughout the road trip, starting with the plastic bottles alone. It’s a more mindful decision to bring water bottles and containers instead, so you can refill them where you make your water stops.

Of course, you can buy bottled water from a supermarket when you can find no potable water. However, this should be your last resort rather than your first choice for convenience.

Plus, bringing a water container can help save the environment and your trip budget. When you compute how much you can save by relying less on bottled water, you might notice how it can cut down your grocery expense every time you make a stop to go shopping for food.

Use Reusable Alternatives to Plastics

In connection with the previous point about water containers, ensure you don’t bring or use any other single-use plastics throughout your trip. Water bottles are the top culprit. Still, so many more make it on the list, including plastic bags from grocery stores.

That said, make a conscious effort to use reusable alternatives instead of plastics. For instance, if you have any takeout, ask the store to pack them in your food containers instead. Better yet, take mealtimes as an opportunity to sit at a local restaurant for a proper meal whenever possible. Doing so also allows you to do as the locals do, interact with them, and stretch your legs after hours cooped up tight in your campervan.

Along with that, here are a few more ideas as to how you can be more eco-friendly while on the road:

Use biodegradable disposable plates and cutlery to reduce the time spent washing dishes.

Use paper products instead of plastic when available.

Bring your reusable shopping bags (i.e., tote bags).

Use paper bags as bin liners or when disposing of trash.

These simple steps make it easy for you to stay environment-friendly throughout your trip.

Use Solar Energy Whenever Possible

If you own the campervan, you might want to upgrade it to enable solar power. If you’re renting, solar energy is still possible with portable solar-powered panels. Pack a few of those, so you can utilize solar energy wherever you need it.

Solar energy is a renewable source of energy, which means you’re not fossil fuels. You can also reduce your fuel consumption when you don’t have to worry about charging many items with solar-powered power banks, solar-powered camping lights, and many more.

Conclusion

Once you get into the campervan life, you might get into the habit of choosing it as your preferred mode of travel, given all the outdoor adventures it also opens you up to. After developing this newfound sense of appreciation for the great outdoors, it’s not surprising how you can also become more conscious about the environment. This is a big change in your life, one that’s for the better, and something you can apply both in your home and on wheels.