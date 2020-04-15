The Unbelievable Secret Ingredient Behind New Eco-Friendly Packaging

The demand for environmentally friendly products is surging in 2020. A Harvard Business Review analysis found that 90% of sustainable products grew in popularity more quickly than their less sustainable counterparts.

Sustainability is changing the future of commerce as we know it. Savvy companies are integrating sustainable concepts into every facet of their models, including packaging.

Sustainable Packaging is a Crucial Pillar in the Green Commerce Movement

For decades now, we’ve been consuming products wrapped with excessive amounts of plastic packaging. After all, plastic is cheap, somewhat durable and it’s incredibly easy to mass produce – but we’re certainly no stranger to the darker side of plastic packaging. In fact, more than 5 trillion pieces of plastic are already floating in our oceans due to excess plastic production, and it’s expected that by 2050 every seabird will be eating plastic.

Those figures alone have shocked people all over the world and many consumers are starting to demand less plastic packaging and more eco-friendly alternatives. We’re fighting a real war against plastic pollution and consumers are at the forefront of it. Step aside paper, cardboard and seaweed packaging, there’s a new eco-friendly kid on the block.

Meet foam – the latest eco-friendly packaging solution that you’ll certainly want to hear about. The Green Business Bureau has applauded the use of this new type of foam to reduce our environmental footprint.

What’s so great about foam?

Foam has been around for a while now, but only recently have we started to see it creep into product packaging. Have you ever ordered jewelry, such as a watch or a pair of earrings, to find it nestled perfectly within custom-cut foam? There’s a reason this new kid on the block is quickly becoming one of the industry’s favorite eco-friendly packaging alternatives.

It’s strong, durable and waterproof

All the durability without the plastic. Foam is a strong packaging alternative that’s incredibly durable. With it’s sealed cell structure yet giving texture, foam is not only strong and durable but it’s waterproof, too. Whatever you’re using foam to package, you can be certain it will keep your products safe.

It can be recycled

It’s no secret that most packaging can’t be recycled, particularly those containing plastics. Foam, on the other hand, can be given a new lease of life once it’s no longer needed. In fact, businesses within the foam industry are regularly producing products with reconstituted foam. The mat you use to stretch on at the gym, or the seat you take on the bus, might well have been made from recycled foam.

There’s no waste

One of the largest benefits of foam packaging is that it leaves no waste or offcuts behind. As most foam packaging is cut to the required specifications, waste is reduced significantly and often entirely.

It’s cost effective

At first glance, foam might not seem as cost-effective as plastic packaging. However, when you delve deeper into the practicality of the packaging, foam is very cost-effective. If a company is experiencing product damage when transporting products in plastic packaging, foam can be used instead to provide greater protection. If you’re transporting valuable, fragile items, foam really is a no brainer.

It’s incredibly versatile

Last but certainly not least, custom cut foam can be used across a wide range of industries, which ultimately makes it a great eco-friendly packaging solution. From luxury consumer products to the music and entertainment industry, die-cut foam can be customized to suit your business requirements. Some custom cut foam solutions, such as custom cut foam by the Case Farm, also offer engraving possibilities for brands looking to package their products. Pretty impressive, indeed.

New Eco-Friendly Packaging Options Can Offset Environmental Damage

We are witnessing a shift towards a more environmentally friendly future. The good news is that new sustainable packaging options are going to make a huge difference.