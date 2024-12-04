Why Working in Sustainability is the Career of the Future

A decade ago, looking for a career in green energy or modern recycling techniques would have sounded ambitious and rather hopeful. Today, the cheapest energy on the planet is renewable, and corporations and governments the world over are captivated by environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals that have proven both the ethical and pragmatic merit of the quest for sustainability. That means now, more than ever, is a great time to get into sustainability as a career path.

The Rise of Sustainability Careers

ESG has become a widely-used acronym, dictating for many an investing strategy focused on promoting these three pillars. Companies who focus on the environment, social goals, and good governance are widely agreed upon by firms the world over to be ripe for investment, and these pillars are often taken as goals that active investors pursue as a strategy for increasing market share, attracting valuable talent, and garnering public attention and approval for the companies they choose to get involved with. With regards to the environment, it is widely agreed upon that businesses who rely on strategies that are not environmentally sustainable will not only face public criticism and contempt for their failure to act on the scientific consensus around climate change, but may also be at a greater risk of suffering from its consequences. With global oil and gas supplies often concentrated in parts of the world like the Middle East, Africa, and Russia that are prone to conflict, inclement weather, and natural disasters, relying on traditional fossil fuels without an eye towards reducing energy consumption or finding alternative sources is widely agreed upon as being both environmentally unsustainable and potentially unwise for purely pragmatic reasons. This has led to an increase in demand for products and knowledge workers that bring something to the table when pursuing goals related to environmental progress and sustainability, which has had a very real impact on the market.

Skills and Qualifications

While just about every department in any company can contribute something to the goal of sustainability, there are specific degrees and experiences that hiring managers can look for when taking an eye towards improving an organization’s sustainability. Engineers or business administrators who have professional certificates related to sustainability can be valuable for executing plans to make a business more sustainable. But to architect the process, you might want someone with a Masters in Sustainability who can really help plan big changes to mold the business around sustainability goals, and implement them successfully.

Industries with Growing Sustainability Roles

Sustainability is no longer a niche area of interest relegated to future planning at the executive or managerial level — it’s here now, it’s everywhere, and it’s not going anywhere.

Some industries will undoubtedly be impacted more than others. Companies that produce and use large volumes of energy — or make products that do — are clearly the top candidates for major reform and expansion, making them prime potential employers for anyone breaking into the industry. With the Tesla Model Y taking the spot as the top selling car in the world, it should be no surprise that even internal combustion pioneers and stalwarts like Ford and GM are building out their EV portfolios beyond niche options, targeting tradespeople and families with new offerings. Even companies that many blame for the climate crisis, like Exxon-Mobile, are hiring sustainability specialists and making big investments into green tech like hydrogen fuel transportation in the form of ammonia.



But it’s not just transportation and energy. Consulting firms like PWC make millions and billions selling their services to help companies large and small develop and meet their sustainability goals.

The Benefits of a Career in Sustainability

Major investments come with major career opportunities. Job stability in one of these roles is likely a major perk — the climate crisis isn’t going anywhere, and even if it were magically solved, the advent of sustainability as an investing phenomenon has transformed the way companies think about the efficiency and reliability of their business models, and the opportunities for cost savings these priorities represent.

But it’s not all about the money. Having a career making businesses more efficient comes with serious subjective perks, too. There are very real psychological benefits to working in a role that gives peace of mind and a sense of accomplishment in something that is ethically positive: studies show that people who work in an ethical workplace are measurably more likely to be not only more satisfied with their work, but more productive as well.

How to Get Started

The first practical step will depend on your current level of education and work experience: while a certification might suffice for those with adequate experience or a relevant degree, if you’re just getting into the job market, taking a major in environmental science, engineering, or business administration might help you position yourself to make the impact you desire.

But the first real step towards making a change in this direction for your own career is simply making the decision to commit to the path. Any goal is best pursued with focus, determination, and a sense of purpose; if you have those on your side, and you can make a plan and stick to it, nothing can stop you!