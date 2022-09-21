Window AC Cleaning Tips for Eco-Friendly Homes

You need to take many steps to live a green lifestyle. Making sure your home is eco-friendly is one of the most important steps.

There are a lot of things that eco-friendly homeowners need to do to make sure their homes operate efficiently. They have to make sure that their properties are as energy efficient as possible.

One of the most important things that you will need to do is make sure that your heating and cooling systems operate efficiently. The Department of Energy states that keeping your air conditioner clean is important for ensuring that it operates efficiently. In turn, this will make your air conditioner eco-friendlier.

AC Cleaning Tips for Eco-Friendly Homes

Window air conditioners are a must-have for the hot seasons of the year. Over time you might see a decrease in their efficiency and productivity. This does not mean that something is broken. It simply means that they require cleaning.

There are a lot of things that you have to do to make your air conditioner eco-friendly. Removing debris that impedes its ability to function is a huge part of that.

With us, the AC filters and other parts of the AC unit can become covered with debris and dust, which can cause hindrance and slow down your AC unit. Here is a step-to-step guide on how to clean your window AC unit in eight simple steps.

Materials you will need

If you want to clean your air conditioner to be eco-friendlier, then you want to use these tools:

Vacuum

Cleaning cloth

Garden hose

Mild detergent

3% hydrogen peroxide

Face mask

Protective eyewear

Gloves

The AC user’s guide

Screwdriver

Fin comb

Spray bottle

1. Gather all the materials and cut off the power supply

Turn off the power supply before you start cleaning your window AC unit. This is a safety measure and should not be ignored.

2. Clean the face panel

The Face panel is the cover that protects the anterior parts of the window AC unit. It is put in place with screws, so you will need to unscrew them using a screwdriver. Once you have removed the cover, spray a mixture of mild detergent and warm water into it. Let the mixture sit for a few minutes, and then wipe it off using a microfiber cloth.

3. Take out the AC air filter and clean it

The main function of the AC 20x20x5 air filter is to remove dust and debris from the air, which is why they are most likely to get filled with dust and small particles. Air filters need to be cleaned regularly, every two weeks preferably.

4. Use a vacuum to clean the inner cabinet

Once the air filter is cleaned, it is time to clean the inside. In order to remove the dust and debris from the interior cabinet, use a vacuum. The interior cabinet includes the evaporator, fab, blower, drain pan, and condenser.

5. Next comes the AC coils

AC coils are responsible for removing the heat from the incoming air. They consist of small fins made from aluminum.

Over time these small fins can become covered with dirt and mold. You need to be very careful when cleaning the fins as they are very delicate and can easily be ruined.

They are also very sharp and can cut your hand, which is why you should wear protective rubber gloves when cleaning them.

Take a small soft brush and gently scrub the coils. You can use a commercial fin cleaner or make one at home. You can also use a vacuum to clean the coils.

6. Service the AC fans

Window AC consists of two fans. One is a blower, and the other is a bladed fan. Use a cleaning solution to clean the fans. Wet a microfiber cloth with the cleaner solution and then scrub the dirt on the fan and then rinse the fan with the hose.

The electrical component of the unit is sealed, so you do not have to worry about damaging it with water.

7. Unclog the drain

The moisture removed from the air is collected in a drainpipe which becomes clogged over time. Take out the drain pan and wash it with water.

Take the Right Cleaning Steps to Make Your Air Conditioner Eco-Friendlier

You will have an easier time adjusting your air conditioner to be eco-friendlier if you are willing to take the right steps to keep it clean. The seven steps listed above will help lower your energy bill and carbon footprint.