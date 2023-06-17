5 Reasons Green Homes Need Energy Efficient Air Conditioners

More people than ever have expressed a desire to live greener lifestyles. The OPEC conducted a survey that showed over half of people all over the world want to do more to help the planet.

In the EPIC Survey, over half of households surveyed across nine countries expect climate change and environmental issues to reduce quality of life for both current and future generations. 65% of respondents are willing to make personal compromises to their lifestyles for the benefit of the environment. However, 63% of respondents believe that environmental policies should not impose extra money. Approximately 40% of respondents agreed with both statements, which could pose a challenge for governments implementing demand-side measures.

The trick is knowing where to start. We should try to run more energy efficient homes to lower our carbon footprints. One way to do so is by using the right cooling systems.

Energy Efficient Air Conditioning Units Can Help with Sustainability

As we strive to navigate towards a greener tomorrow, every choice matters. From our diet to our commute and even the way we cool our homes, each decision has an impact on our environment. Each summer we see record-breaking highs in many parts of the world, and we are forced to turn on our air-conditioning units to avoid the discomfort or even dangers of the intense summer heat.

The U.S. Energy Information Agency has released data showing that heating and cooling make up 55% of energy usage in homes and offices. Residential air conditioning alone uses over 8% of total U.S. electricity, costing over 15 billion dollars. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that 40% of CO2 emissions in the U.S. come from the need for heating, cooling, and hot water.

However, there are more environmentally friendly options for air conditioning units that you can install in your home. By using an HVAC service contract you can hire someone to add a much more eco-friendly piece of technology to beat the summer heat. While there isn’t a perfectly eco-friendly way to cool off during the summer, there are plenty of ACs out there that do consume less energy than others.

For the environmentally conscious consumer, an eco-friendly air conditioner is more than a luxury; it’s a commitment to a sustainable future. Are you still unsure if it’s worth it?

Here are the top five reasons to buy an eco-friendly air conditioner.

1. Lower Energy Consumption

This is the obvious reason of course. The more eco-friendly air conditioners use advanced technology to cut down on energy usage without compromising on performance. ACs and other appliances are often the culprits behind higher electricity bills. However, it’s possible to find units and other appliances designed with energy-efficient motors, smarter temperature regulation systems, and superior insulation, which translates to lower electricity bills.

By using less power, you’re not just saving money, but you’re also reducing your carbon footprint, making it a win-win situation for your wallet and Mother Earth.

2. Cool Your Home Without Warming the Planet

The detrimental environmental impact of traditional air conditioners extends beyond energy consumption. Conventional units commonly use hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) as refrigerants. Although HFCs are not ozone-depleting, they contribute significantly to global warming due to their high Global Warming Potential (GWP).

Eco-friendly air conditioners and other appliances, conversely, employ alternatives like R32 or R290. These substances have significantly lower GWP, thus mitigating their impact on climate change. Switching to an eco-friendly air conditioner means reducing greenhouse gas emissions and making a tangible difference in our fight against global warming.

3. Improved Indoor Air Quality

Eco-friendly air conditioners can also enhance the quality of air inside your home. Many of these units come equipped with advanced filtration systems capable of removing airborne pollutants, allergens, and harmful particles, which promotes healthier indoor air. Certain energy-efficient ACS can reduce consumption and emissions by up to 50%.

This is particularly beneficial for individuals with allergies or respiratory conditions who are sensitive to air quality. Additionally, certain eco-friendly air conditioners feature humidity control mechanisms, reducing the risk of mold and mildew growth, which can be detrimental to both your health and your home.

4. Longer Lifespan

Not only do eco-friendly air conditioners outperform traditional units in energy efficiency and air filtration, but they also tend to have a longer lifespan. These units are constructed with high-quality components designed to withstand wear and tear more effectively than their conventional counterparts. For example, Harvard University has been developing a low-energy system made of more durable and low-cost materials.

This durability means fewer unit replacements and, consequently, less air conditioner waste ending up in landfills. By choosing an eco-friendly air conditioner, you’re making a long-term investment in a product that not only benefits your home but also has a reduced impact on the environment throughout its lifecycle.

5. Government Incentives

To encourage the adoption of green technologies, many governments offer financial incentives for purchasing energy-efficient appliances, including eco-friendly air conditioners. These incentives can take the form of tax credits, rebates, or discounts, which can significantly offset the initial purchase cost.

By taking advantage of these incentives, you can make the transition to more sustainable technologies more affordable while contributing to a larger societal shift toward energy efficiency. Be sure to explore local and national programs to identify potential savings when making the switch.

Selecting an eco-friendly air conditioner is a wise decision that benefits your pocketbook, your health, and the environment. With superior energy efficiency, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, improved indoor air quality, longer lifespan, and potential government incentives, the reasons for making the switch are plentiful and persuasive.

As we strive towards a sustainable future, remember that every choice counts. Start your journey towards green living by cooling your home in an eco-friendly way.

Going green isn’t merely about reducing our impact on the environment—it’s also about making smart choices that enhance our quality of life and pave the way for a sustainable legacy for generations to come. By choosing an eco-friendly air conditioner, you’re making a statement about the kind of future you want to support.