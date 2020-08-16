Eco-Friendly Guide To Creating A Lovely Outdoor Living Space

Are you passionate about green living? There are a number of measures that you can take to live an eco-friendlier lifestyle. You can start by creating a great outdoor living space.

This can help reduce your carbon footprint in a number of ways. If you plan on staying out there during the summer, then you can provide enough shade to stay fairly cool. This reduces air conditioning costs considerably.

Simple Tips to Create an Eco-Friendly Outdoor Living Area

In recent years, more and more people have started to look for properties with suitable and beautiful outdoor living spaces. Not only does it provide comfort to families, but it also adds value to the property. Therefore, homeowners are continuously looking for ways to improve their outdoor spaces.

LifeHacker has some great tips on achieving this goal. However, you will need to go even further if you want a truly eco-friendly home, especially if you want to create a green living area outside.

For many homeowners, it can be challenging to improve their backyards. For some, they feel that they don’t have the experience or knowledge of home improvements and landscaping. Some people doubt whether they have enough funding to start the projects. Fortunately, you don’t have to break your bank or need years of experience to improve your backyard. Here are some simple and cheap ways to do it.

Green and Lush Lawn – Nothing is more beautiful than having a lush and green lawn. While planting grass can be challenging, it is worth the time and effort. With that said, not everyone can devote time and money to set a beautiful lawn. A cheap and easy alternative is to use faux grass. Not only are they easy to install, but most high-quality ones also look like the real thing. You also don’t need to maintain it as much as you would for a lawn. Other options that you can do are filling your lawn with mulch and pathways to reduce the grass area. Create an Eco-friendly Garden – While many people focus on the actual living spaces, it’s also important that you make the surroundings beautiful. One way to achieve this is to create a beautiful garden. There are a lot of ways that you can make your garden eco-friendly. When creating a garden, opt for flowers and plants that are easy to maintain. You can also create a focal point, a feature or a piece that attracts visual attention. Unique and colourful flowers, statues, and water features are excellent focal points. With a beautiful garden and an effective focal point, your outdoor living space will become calmer and cosier. Build a Deck – A suitable and beautiful living space is not complete without a deck. It will be the centre of your outdoor space. For decking, you have a few options. Wood is the cheapest material, but it is often high-maintenance. Compared to other decking types, it is also the most short-lived. Another option is using plastic or vinyl decking. It’s low-maintenance and very durable. Unfortunately, most plastic decking boards on the market don’t look as good as wood. And finally, composites. Composites, also called wood-plastic composites (WPC), are materials made from mixing plastic and wood fibres. WPC decking materials have the advantages of plastic decks, such as low-maintenance, resistant to damage, and durability, while having the appearance of real wood. If you want a beautiful, long-lasting, and durable deck, composite decking is the way to go. Set Some Furniture – Next, you will want to move the inside of your home outside. You can do this by adding some furniture to your backyard. You can set up a dining area complete with tables and chairs, a social area with sofas and couches, and an outdoor grill or kitchen. Of course, not everyone has a big garden to fit everything in place. If so, choose one or two and focus on those instead. When choosing furniture, make sure that their design and colour match the deck and the exterior of your home for a cohesive look. Add Beautiful Lighting – Lighting can have a huge impact on any space, which most people undervalue. When choosing lights for your outdoor space, consider the mood and atmosphere you’re aiming for. If you want a cosy and calm ambience, go for softer and dimmer lights. On the other hand, if you prefer a lively and active setting, go for bright lights. However, there’s one thing to remember when buying lights. Avoid colourful and blinking lights, as they may appear as holiday lighting. Add Decorations and Fixtures – To top things up, you’ll want to add decorations to your outdoor living space. When getting furnishings, make sure that you already have a theme in mind. For instance, if you want a vintage-looking backyard, you can shop antiques or upcycle old furniture into decorations. Minimalist style is also a popular choice, which focuses on effective focal points and doesn’t require as many furnishings. There are tons of DIY guides that you can find on the internet for cheap and beautiful additions to your outdoor space.

An Outdoor Living Area Can Be a Great Add-On for a Green Home

There are a lot of ways to lead a more sustainable lifestyle. You might want to start by creating an eco-friendly outdoor living area.