How Can You Change Your Fashion Habits to Help the Planet?

Most people think that being environmentally friendly is not always easy and it may seem like we have to make a lot of changes in our lifestyle to be able to make a difference. However, the truth is that small changes can make a huge difference as well, even though they may not seem like much.

Using the best electric scooters and giving up using plastic straws is a great way to help, but you should know that there are a lot of different areas where you can make small changes that do not require a lot of energy from your part.

One of the main polluting industries in the world is the fashion industry and the way you buy clothes might influence the environment in a bad way. If you think about it, you have more than enough clothes. This is why the best way to reduce the impact that the fashion industry has on climate change is not to buy any more clothes.

However, this might not be possible for two reasons: either you have poor quality clothes that will not last for a long time, or you don’t have all the essential pieces you need. So if you have to buy clothes, you can follow the following guidelines to make sure that you are helping the environment.

Buy pieces that won’t go out of style

The main problem right now in this area is the fast fashion which runs the concept of adopting different styles every season to make people buy more so that they follow the trend. However, despite the way that fashion has evolved over time, there are some garments that will never go out of style and that you will be able to use for a long time.

These include the little black dress, the beige trench, the white shirt, a pair of black pants and a few more other essentials that you can always combine and look great while wearing them.

Buy pieces made of high-quality materials

In the 50s, tailor-made garments were really popular mostly because the fashion industry wasn’t so industrialized and vast as it is now. That is why clothes were more expensive than they are now. Nowadays people spend an average of 3 percent of their income on clothes but in the 50s 10 percent was the norm.

When it comes to fabric, it is obvious that you wouldn’t have wanted to spend 10 percent of your income on poor quality materials and spend that amount again the next year. That is why, if you look into your grandmother’s closet, you might find a cashmere coat that still looks amazing. Doing this can reduce your expenses in the long run and also help the environment.

Buy second-hand clothing

This is a great way to help the environment because, if you do so, the clothing production will be reduced and that is one of the most important aspects to look for. There are a lot of awesome thrift shops where you can find high-quality clothes and designer brands.

A great practice is to find a good tailor that can modify them according to your size so that you can look like you just got out of a luxury shop.

As a conclusion

Fashion has gone mad in the last 10 years and there is a lot of waste due to this fact. Except for those three pieces of advice that you have just read, another important thing you can do is to recycle the clothes that you already own and are not using anymore. Donating them is an option, but this field is already full and many of the donations go to waste.