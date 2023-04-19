Outdoor Interactive Mapping Can Improve Sustainability at Resorts

We have talked about a lot of technologies that help make businesses more sustainable. One technology we haven’t talked about much before is interactive mapping.

Outdoor interactive maps offer a ton of great benefits for parks and resorts. One of the most overlooked benefits is that they can promote sustainability. However, there are also a number of practical reasons that they are becoming so popular.

Interactive mapping is used to promote sustainability in urban planning. However, they can also be used in eco-friendly resorts and amusement parks as well.

This post will discuss some of the benefits of interactive maps for sustainable entertainment venues. However, we will first explore the general benefits of interactive mapping for sustaianbility.

Role of Interactive Mapping for Environmental Sustainability

A research paper from a team of environmentalism professors from Germany and Finland found that a growing number of SDGs took advantage of environmental mapping technology to improve environmental efforts. The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have environmental concerns. Ordinary people need to be more involved in achieving these goals. Map visualizations can help people understand environmental challenges and change their behavior towards a sustainable future.

Their paper provided an overview of factors to consider when designing interactive map visualizations for SDGs. It also gives examples of interactive maps used in web-based information systems, decision support systems, and computer games that focus on environmental issues.

In order to appreciate the relevance of interactive maps for sustainability, it is important to understand how they work. They are primarily used for developmental planning, but private organizations such as resorts and theme parks can use them as well.

People born in the 1980s and 1990s care about sustainability and meaningfulness. They want companies to be committed to making the world a better place. Millennials also like to share their beliefs, experiences, and knowledge with their community. Digital platforms are a great way to reach and inspire this group. Companies and NGOs like Greenpeace use digital platforms to raise awareness of sustainability. Greenpeace’s Reuse Revolution Map is an interactive map where users can find shops that sell unpackaged food or offer tap water to fill their bottles.

Theme parks and other entertainment venues can help showcase environmental benefits of their establishments as well. Keep reading to learn more about the benefits of interactive mapping for these venues, both in terms of sustainability and making their services more engaging for customers.

Interactive Mapping Becomes More Popular for Amusement Parks and Resorts… Especially Those Focused on Sustainability

As exciting and fun visiting theme parks may be, there is no denying finding your way through rides and attractions can be a real nuisance. Navigating the park and waiting in lines for hours for a few minutes of thrill can be frustrating for some visitors. The expansive theme park or resort area can also make it challenging for the staff to ensure adequate management for an enhanced customer experience. Outdoor interactive mapping has emerged as an excellent solution for addressing common pain points for customers and management.

They can also help lower the carbon footprint of larger venues where many customers would need to drive from one part of the park to another. This article briefly outlines the different ways navigational tools like digitalized interactive indoor/outdoor mapping can help theme parks and resorts improve operations and customer experience. We will also get into some details on the sustainability benefits of these tools.

Display rides, games, and entertainment

Theme parks and resorts are known for their exciting rides and diverse entertainment. But with so many options, it can be overwhelming for visitors to prioritize their attractions. Several indoor/outdoor navigation platforms, like MappedIn, provide outdoor theme park and resort maps with built-in features that allow customers to locate popular rides and attractions.

Powerful navigation means visitors can search and discover famous attractions, rides, food vendors, washrooms, and tickets. These applications also support QR mobile pass features that provide adequate directions and optimized routes. Through 3D modeling, visitors can also easily recognize rides, games, and buildings for a seamless experience.

These services can improve sustainability of huge resorts and theme parks, because they help people find their destinations more easily. In theme parks and resorts that are too large to walk easily, this can help lower the carbon footprint by minimizing driving or using the shuttle service.

Some theme parks also have environmental exhibits to attract people that care about sustainability. These areas can be shown on interactive maps to help emphasize the sustainability initiatives the park or resort is pushing.

Explore the area with wayfinding

Blue-dot navigation and optimized wayfinding are excellent features that can help address general visitor confusion and cluelessness. Turn-by-turn directions allow customers to identify their precise location and provide intuitive step-by-step guidance to their desired destination. Customers can even keep track of new rides and those open for use.

Through indoor to outdoor wayfinding, visitors can effectively avoid highly populated routes and find alternative paths to reach their destination faster. This also makes it simple to populate directions between buildings and attractions. Wayfinding can also increase employee efficiency as staff members can track visitor traffic patterns and quickly notify customers of emergencies.

Showcase promotions and engage with events

Keeping guests engaged and entertained can be particularly difficult for resort owners. Through push notifications, resorts and theme parks can keep visitors informed about new performances, rides, or restaurants to visit. Navigational tools like interactive mapping can also make highlighting new deals and discounts from food vendors, shops, and restaurants easy.

Indoor and outdoor positioning is another feature that can come in handy for keeping guests engaged with new events. Owners can use data and social proof to direct visitors toward “most searched” or “most visited” events. Positioning features can be combined with proximity marketing to inform guests about nearby events. Proximity marketing is also an easy way to promote specific games, events, and destinations to drive sales.

Real-time analytics for management

Digitalized interactive mapping software gives administrators key location-specific insights on visitor trends, behavior patterns, and motivations. These insights can be leveraged to enhance customer experience and improve operations.

For instance, reports can highlight commonly searched queries which can be used as an indirect feedback mechanism for adding new sights and rides.

Similarly, real-time updates allow the administration to keep guests informed about which rides are vacant, what restaurants offer special deals, or what services are out of order. Any layout changes in your theme park or resort can also be easily updated on the application.

Interactive Maps Can Help Eco-Friendly Resorts and Amusement Parks

Theme parks and resorts are the most common getaway destinations for people to relax and spend quality time together. By utilizing the advantages of interactive mapping, parks and resort owners can engage visitors, promote specific highlights, improve customer satisfaction, and make management more effortless. Analytics and data can also provide key insights into trends and areas of improvement.

This technology has a number of eco-friendly benefits as well. It can make it easier for people to find environmental destinations, as well as minimize driving and shuttle services in larger venues. This is one of many examples of how technology can help with sustainability.