Sustainable Living 101

Whenever you hear someone talk about living sustainably, what comes to mind? If you say that it’s about conserving the environment, you’re right. However, that is only part of it. Living a sustainable life involves proper and adequate use of resources. You have to minimize wastage. Here is a list of tips to help you live sustainably.

1. Avoid Plastic

You’ve seen videos of turtles and other marine animals caught in plastic. Others are not so lucky and end up dying from swallowing a lot of plastic. You can play your part by avoiding plastic. If you are going to the grocery store or the supermarket, carry a reusable bag to store things in. Avoid buying anything wrapped in plastic. When you avoid plastic, you help conserve the environment by minimizing waste.

2. Drive Electric

Cars that use gas release a lot of carbon gases into the atmosphere, destroying the ozone layer, and affecting air quality. If you have to drive to work, consider getting yourself an electric car. With an electric vehicle, you don’t have to go to the gas station every time. It helps you save on gas money and protect the environment. You can have a home charging station for your EV to avoid making stopovers on the way to your destination.

3. Buy Only What You Need

Corporations spend millions to produce goods for consumers. They compete with each other for the market; hence the reason you have multiple options at the supermarket. These organizations use machinery that harms the environment. When you go to the supermarket, be mindful of what you purchase. Make sure that you only buy what you need. The item should also serve you for a long time to avoid buying a replacement within a short time. When you do that, you minimize wastage from used products and stick with the budget.

4. Use Green Energy

Most of the power used at home comes from fossil fuels. If you want to save on energy bills and protect nature, consider going green. You can take advantage of tax credits and other government incentives by installing solar panels in your home. You can also use wind energy. Green energy uses light from readily available energy sources instead of creating new ones. As a result, it reduces the carbon footprint. You can also install large windows to allow natural light inside instead of switching the lights on all the time.

5. Don’t Eat Meat

Meat is the number one source of protein for most people. Some individuals cannot do without a steak. Did you know that meat processing plants use lots of water and cause a lot of pollution? Yes, meat production leaves a large carbon footprint. You should avoid eating meat if you want to protect the environment and your health. Excessive meat consumption can lead to heart disease and obesity.

6. Sell or Donate

Manufacturers will produce new goods because there is a demand for them. If you want to reduce the pollution caused by industries, sell or donate what you don’t use. Avoid being emotionally connected to things because it leads to hoarding. If an item has helped you and fulfilled its purpose, sell it to someone else. By satisfying demand with used goods, you lower the need for new items. You get extra money from the sale and save the environment.

Everyone is responsible for the earth. You don’t have to be an environmental activist to play your part. An act as simple as avoiding meat or plastic goes a long way. If you start by taking the above actions, and another person does the same, we will preserve the earth for current and future generations.