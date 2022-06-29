Alex Fieldcamp Talks About Financial Environmental and Social Awareness

Ethical investing is becoming a lot more popular in the United States and the rest of the developed world. ESG assets are projected to be worth $53 trillion by 2025.

However, although ethical investing is becoming easier than ever, many people are still struggling to figure it out. We recently spoke with Alex Fieldcamp, a financial expert that shared some insights on sustainable investing. Keep reading to learn more about it.

Alex Fieldcamp Shares Great Insights on Sustainable Investing

Alex Fieldcamp is a finance professional. Born and raised in New York City, he currently works in investment banking at Benedetto, Gartland & Company. Fieldcamp’s professional experience includes boutique investment banks as well as a large investment management company. His enthusiasm for finance and markets dates back to his years at Cornell University, where he earned a degree in Applied Economics with a specialization in Finance.

Alex Fieldcamp’s interest in finance and investments is also matched by his passion for philanthropy. He is currently a member of the New York-based Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs, an organization focused on addressing ethical issues impacting global business and politics. Fieldcamp has aligned his finance and philanthropic interests to focus his energy on promoting ESG awareness in his spare time.

Sustainable Investing

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance. ESG investing is concerned with investing in companies and initiatives that are independently confirmed as high scoring with respect to environmental and social causes. It is becoming particularly popular with younger investors. An ESG investment approach considers the following factors when it comes to choosing where and how to invest:

Environmental: A business’s environmental impact, including carbon footprint, operational effects on the planet, sustainability approaches, and eco-friendly initiatives

Social: Organizational efforts toward positive social change in local and global communities

Governance: Company leadership’s commitment and meaningful steps to fuel positive change

ESG investing recognizes that positive environmental and social impacts are also as important as financial returns. This investment strategy also recognizes that an ESG focus also helps to mitigate and manage risks. It’s a great approach for aligning personal values and portfolios.

A Heart for Philanthropy

Alex Fieldcamp’s heart for philanthropic pursuits stems from his family background. He is the son of a Cuban immigrant whose family came to the United States when she was young in pursuit of a better life. Fieldcamp finds inspiration from his family’s story both here and in Cuba, which he has visited several times.

Alex Fieldcamp’s other philanthropic pursuits include volunteering with the New York Common Pantry, an organization that provides meals for people in need. His work includes preparing hot meals, stocking pantries, and participating in other events. Fieldcamp also works on the Young Members Committee of El Museo del Barrio, an NYC museum that features the work of Latin-American artists in the US.

Other Interests

Besides finance and philanthropy, Alex Fieldcamp is also a big fan of basketball, both as a fan and a player. He’s been a fan of the New York Knicks team since childhood and was captain of his high school team. Even today, Fieldcamp participates in recreational leagues, introducing others to his mean crossover game. He is also a film buff and loves watching, analyzing, critiquing, and discussing movies.