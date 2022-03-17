IPOs and Venture Capitalists Are Going Big on Renewable Energy

The renewable energy sector has been growing at a remarkable pace over the last few years. Analysts project that it will be worth over $1.1 trillion by 2027.

As the industry continues to grow, more investors are looking for renewable energy equities and bonds to invest in. This will help drive demand for renewable energy startups.

More Investors Put their Money in Green Energy

Investors are focusing more on green companies than ever and renewable energy is at the top of their list. Companies like Crius Energy, Daqo New Energy Corp and SunPower Corp are among the most attractive investments, according to a report from Investopedia.

Of course, they don’t want to invest in just any renewable energy stock. It takes hard work and dedication to make major headway in any industry, and the renewable energy industry is no exception. Michael Fallquist has been up to the challenge — making multiple noteworthy moves in the renewable energy market over the past few years.

By heading up a $436 million buyout of Crius Energy in 2019 and $100 million capital commitment in Energywell in 2021, Fallquist is constantly working to make renewable energy available to more people than ever.

Let’s take a closer look at these two agreements and their impact on the renewable energy industry. This is a good case study of the types of renewable energy stocks investors are looking to back.

Crius Energy

After leading the Initial Public Offering of Crius Energy (TSX: KWH.un) in 2012, Michael Fallquist has positioned Crius Energy as a major player in the renewable energy market across the United States. With Fallquist as CEO & Director, Crius Energy served more than one million electricity and natural gas customers under multiple brands including U.S. Gas & Electric, Public Power and Viridian Energy. For his work in the renewable energy industry, Michael Fallquist was recognized with the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the Clean-Tech category for the New York region in 2012.

By 2018, Crius Energy was performing very well delivering a 10% compound annual growth rate to investors and generating more than $1.2 billion in revenue despite being less than ten years old. In July 2019, Fallquist negotiated the sale of Crius for a Total Enterprise Value of approximately $550 million to Vistra Energy.

The acquisition brings together Vistra Energy – a Texas-based company and one of the largest sellers of residential electricity in the nation — and Crius’ multiple brands that serve customers across the United States.

Energywell

In the fall of 2021, Fallquist created a new business focused on the renewable market called Energywell. He was able to secure Energywell’s $100 million capital commitment from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management and Hartree Partners.

Fallquist is leading this new venture as co-Chief Executive Officer alongside other industry veterans, including Christian McArthur as co-Chief Executive Offer, Roop Bhullar as Chief Financial Officer, and Jonathan Rubenstein as General Counsel.

Energywell’s strategy is to create a best-in-class renewable energy platform powered by its proprietary platform. Through its technology platform, Energywell will deliver innovative renewable energy products to consumers and utilize data and automation to ensure our products are used sustainably.

The $100 million capital commitment will provide Energywell with the ability to scale quickly through organic growth and acquisitions.

Renewable Energy is Attracting More Investors than Ever

There are a lot of great renewable energy startups that are gaining attention these days. Investors are supporting these companies more than ever, which can help drive growth in this sector.