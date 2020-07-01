5 Reasons You Should Invest in a Water Purification System

Water purification systems come in many different forms. You have systems you can install in your refrigerator, or some fridge models come with them already. You can also get pitchers with changeable filters, or you can install a filter on your kitchen faucet.

Water purification matters for several reasons. If you don’t have a water purification system yet, here are a few reasons why now might be the time to buy one.

Bottled Water Gets Expensive

Water purification products make sense from a financial standpoint. Maybe you’re one of those people who want purified or filtered water, so you buy enormous quantities of bottled water. Perhaps you get them from:

Your local grocery store

At Costco, Sam’s Club, or a similar establishment

From an online entity like Amazon

Doing so gets expensive, though. You want to hydrate, especially during the hot summer months. It’s a prohibitive cost, though, if you’re buying massive water bottle quantities and storing them somewhere in your home.

It is much more cost-effective to buy one of the water purification systems that we mentioned. They usually require minimal maintenance, and they provide you with gallon after gallon of pure, filtered water.

All Those Bottles Take Up Space

Maybe you have a designated place in your home for all those water bottles. Perhaps it is:

Your pantry

Your finished or unfinished basement

A second refrigerator in your garage or elsewhere in your house

Think how nice it would be, though, if you could free up all that space. Keeping all of that water on hand is inconvenient. If you could replace those many bottles with a small whole-house water filter, wouldn’t it make sense to do so?

Many individuals don’t have as much storage space as they would like, and that almost always applies if you live in an apartment rather than a house. Taking steps to get rid of those water bottles seems like an obvious solution.

You Don’t Want to Drink Any Toxic Chemicals

Depending on where in the country you live, you might have decent-quality drinking water when you turn on the faucet. On the other hand, you might have water that you wouldn’t ever want to drink.

Think of the recent crisis in Flint, Michigan, with its water quality. Their water was so bad that several people died from it, and many others got sick.

Their water is now safer to drink, but many citizens who live there still don’t trust it. You use your water for drinking, but also cooking, cleaning, and bathing. At a minimum, you want your drinking and cooking water to be safe enough to ingest.

Tap water can sometimes contain contaminants like lead, mercury, chlorine, pesticides, and herbicides. You need to make sure that you filter those out if you plan on not drinking bottled water.

It’s Better for the Environment

There’s also no question that no longer being dependent on bottled water is better for the environment. If you buy massive bottled water amounts, then all of that plastic has to go somewhere.

There are recycling plants working overtime to stop environmental damage, but the less plastic we use, the better it is. It’s better for our oceans, where lots of plastic still ends up. Even more, takes up landfill space.

To avoid this, you can get a water purification system, but what if you want water bottles because of how portable they are? The answer is to get some water bottles and a purification system as well.

That way, you can use the filtered system water and put it in your bottles, reusing them. You can then take the resealed, filled bottles with you if you ever go for a jog around the neighborhood, a walk in the park, etc.

Better Water Quality

You also might want to get a water purification system because, if you drink tap water, setting aside the possible contaminant issue, the water will taste and smell a lot better if you filter it.

The filtering process improves the taste and odor, and that makes a difference regardless of whether you’re drinking the water straight, using it to make other beverages, or you’re using it in your cooking.

You need to drink water every day if you want to stay hydrated and healthy, so you need a source for it. That source should be a filtration system that makes sense financially, won’t take up much room, and won’t have a negative environmental impact.