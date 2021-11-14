Why Making Your Business Sustainable Is More Important Than Ever

The Cop26 summit has highlighted that now – more than ever – we need to become more sustainable and tackle climate change. The summit, held in Glasgow this year, has urgently brought together more than 100 countries to commit to reducing emissions. It’s clear that drastic action is needed from everyone to limit the problem. Below we explore why making your business sustainable is important and how you can achieve this.

Green Business is Becoming More Important than Ever

Consumers all over the world are starting to express interest in eco-friendly businesses. Smart entrepreneurs and managers are stepping up.

Unfortunately, even the most well-intentioned companies don’t know how to go about creating a truly green business. They need to familiarize themselves with the best practices of sustainability. They can do a lot to lower their carbon footprint and minimize environmental damage if they follow the right steps.

Are you serious about sustainability as a business owner? You should keep reading to learn more about the reasons this is important and the steps that you should take.

Why?

Beyond the ethical responsibility to do your part to tackle climate change, there are other factors driving businesses towards sustainability too. For a start, the UK government has issued sustainability targets for businesses to meet. The main one is that businesses will have to reach net zero emissions by 2050 – in line with the rest of the UK.

On top of this, consumers are now looking to sustainable companies more than ever before. If a consumer is deciding whether to opt for your company or a competitor, your environmental record could easily be the deciding factor.

Sustainability can also boost your operational efficiency. Using as little energy as possible can help reduce your bills and ease any cashflow concerns within your business.

How?

The key to becoming more sustainable is to consume less carbon in your operations. This can be achieved in many ways, but it requires a lot of careful planning. An obvious way to cut into your carbon consumption is to investigate the energy you use. Are your buildings as energy efficient as possible? You could encourage more of your staff to work from home more frequently to ease energy usage in your building, plus you could make energy efficient upgrades to your buildings.

Aside from this, you should look at the materials you use in your business. Try sending your goods in sustainable packaging, and you can also use sustainable products in your business too. A meticulous policy of recycling and reusing goods can boost your efforts too. If this all seems difficult on a budget, you could consider a business loan to help implement these changes.

Encourage your workforce to be sustainable too

You’ll need the help of your workforce to become more sustainable though. Employees are more likely to buy in if they believe the business is sincere about becoming sustainable. You can achieve this by running sustainability training and including your employees in the conversation: staff should be allowed to contribute to the sustainability process in your company from the very top.

Becoming sustainable can be a daunting prospect for a business – but it’s necessary. By implementing a thoughtful plan and involving your workforce, you can do your bit to help the planet.

Sustainability is a Major Focus of Modern Business

More and more companies around the world are taking measures to practice sustainability. Unfortunately, it isn’t always going to be as easy as it seems. You need to do your due diligence as an eco-friendly entrepreneur and make sure that you do what needs to be done to help the planet.