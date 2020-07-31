8 Tips To Have A Perfect Eco-Friendly Vacation In 2020

Green tourism is becoming a lot more popular these days. A 2018 poll showed that 87% of customers want to travel sustainably. Unfortunately, they don’t all know how to go about it.

Are you planning your next vacation? Holidays are fun and exciting, but sometimes it’s easy to forget about the impact we are making. We can increase our carbon footprint, use more power, and generate more rubbish without even thinking about it. If you’re looking at ways to be more eco-friendly, then keep on reading! We’re going to discuss some great tips and tricks.

Shop locally with your reusable bags

When you are overseas on vacation, it can be tempting to want to purchase food from reputable supermarkets. However, you should try to avoid this. In fact, the food from local markets is much fresher and tastes incredible! It also has a lower carbon footprint, since it doesn’t have to be transported as far or use environmentally destructive preservatives.

You also avoid all the nasty processing that occurs with some foods, and you’ll even save more money. Make sure you pack your reusable bags with you and head on down to see what they have to offer. You might even want to try some incredible street food that is cheap and tastes absolutely incredible.

Unplug your home before you leave

You might think that devices don’t use any electricity if they are plugged in without being used. This unfortunately isn’t the case. Devices that are plugged in without being used account for 4.6% of all residential electricity each year.

Before you leave for your vacation, it’s definitely a good idea to unplug your home so that you aren’t wasting any energy while you are away. Make sure all of your lights are turned off and get rid of any timers that may come on while you aren’t home. If you’re going away for a few weeks, you might also think about unplugging your electronics and fridge to save even more power. The environment and your wallet will be thanking you for it!

Purchase some solar-powered gadgets

There are many advantages of solar power, and one of them is that it is an entirely green energy source. By purchasing some solar-powered gadgets for your journey, you can keep your devices charged and ready to use, without having to worry about adapters and energy usage. From solar power backpacks to solar power speakers, the options are endless! All you need is some sunshine, and you’re good to go.

Stay at places with confirmed sustainability

Many places around the world are committed to sustainability, and with a quick google search, you can make sure that you are staying at one of those hotels. While you may think they would be more expensive, they actually aren’t, and you’ll feel much better knowing you are staying at a place that is committed to the environment.

Take public transport

Want a super-easy way to reduce your carbon footprint? Take public transport! It’s a great way to be more eco-friendly on your vacation and can save you hundreds of dollars. Most places have safe and efficient forms of public transport that can take you just about anywhere. Check out these best transport systems around the world to get yourself prepared.

Still remain vigilant even in your hotel

While you’re on vacation, it’s easy to get caught up and forget what you are doing. You should try and still follow the same rules as usual, even if you are in a hotel. Limit your showers to under 5 minutes, turn off the tap while you are brushing your teeth, and make sure the lights are off when you’re not in your room. Every little thing matters, and you’re one step closer to helping out our beautiful environment.

Fill your reusable drink bottle

Buying bottled water can be ridiculously expensive, and produces a lot of wastage. While you’re on your vacation, try your best to fill up your drink bottle as much as possible so that you can always stay hydrated. However, you want to make sure that the country you are in does have safe drinking water. If you’re going camping, you can buy a water purifier, which attaches to your bottle, so you can have clean water no matter where you are.

Prep and pack your own meals

Instead of eating out all of the time and producing more rubbish, a great idea is to prep beforehand and pack your own meals. This way, you can save more money, and don’t have to worry about any wastage. You also know precisely what is going in your meals and can avoid all of those nasty additives. Purchase some reusable beeswax wraps to keep your food fresh all day long or some airtight containers.

And that’s it! By following the above, you’ll be no your way to having the best eco-friendly vacation ever. Just remember to be vigilant, and you’ll be doing your part to care for our beautiful planet. Good luck, and most importantly, have fun!

Travel Green and Enjoy Your Trip!

You don’t have to stay at home and live a boring lifestyle to do your part to help the planet. You can take an eco-friendly vacation. There are a lot of great ways to travel more sustainably. The tips listed above should help!