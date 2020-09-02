The Eco-Tourist’s Essential Checklist for Planning a Trip to India

Are you planning on taking an eco-friendly trip? You may want to consider going to India. India is a haven for sustainable tourists all over the world.

Your Simple Guide to Eco-Tourism in India in 2020

It’s never too early to start thinking ahead to your next trip overseas, especially as a sustainable tourist. If you, like many, are dreaming of traveling to India then you’re not alone. Over 10 million people visit India annually, attracted by its deep spiritual connection, incredible landscapes, and diverse culture.

India is also a great place to visit as an eco-tourist. Now more than ever it’s important to prepare well for any trip abroad. You can start right away by reading this article and finding out the answers to key questions: How does a US citizen get a visa for India? What vaccinations do I need? What should I pack?

It’s time to get ready for the trip of a lifetime.

Choose Eco-Friendly Travel Sites

We found a list of 10 great travel eco-friendly travel destinations worth exploring. You should consider looking into them if you want to cut your carbon footprint while you travel. Ladakh, Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh and Karnataka are some of the best sustainable tourist sites to look at.

How to Get a Visa for India

The first essential step to planning your eco-friendly trip to India is getting clued up on India’s visa policy. US citizens can now apply for an Indian visa online, you don’t need to worry about getting to an embassy or consulate.

To register for a visa, your passport needs to be valid for 6 months from the date you’ll arrive in India. Be sure to check the expiry date of your travel document and, if necessary, renew your passport well before the date of your trip.

You’ll also need to provide a passport-style photo that meets all the India photo requirements, a credit or debit card, and an email address to complete the application.

India offers different e-Visas depending on the reason for travel. It’s essential you get the right visa depending on whether you’re heading there for tourism, business, or medical purposes. With an approved Indian Tourist visa, US citizens can stay in the country for up to 180 days, plenty of time to explore this fascinating destination.

Vaccinations for Traveling to India

You can’t call yourself an ethical traveller without thinking about the needs of people in your travel destination. Or your own social circle. You need to be properly vaccinated to avoid the crisis of an outbreak. This may not specifically pertain to eco-tourism, but it is still prudent for ethical travellers. Many vaccines are also legally required.

Once you know which visa you need, the next step is to find out about vaccinations and other health considerations. Seek the advice of a medical professional at least 8 weeks before departure to allow time for the recommended jabs.

Some of the vaccines the doctor may recommend include Hepatitis A, Typhoid, and Malaria.

Extra precautions must be taken if traveling during the coronavirus pandemic. Stay up to date with the COVID-19 measures in place across India to protect your health. It’s important to take face coverings and alcohol hand rub with you, running water and soap may not always be available.

Also, pack sunscreen and insect spray to stay safe and healthy during your time in India.

What to Pack for a Trip to India?

One of the keys to eco-friendly travel is packing luggage like a minimalist. The essential clothing when traveling to India includes loose, long-sleeved tops and trousers to protect from the heat, a scarf to cover up when visiting temples, and comfortable shoes.

Additional items of clothing depending on the time of year you’re visiting, check what the temperature is expected to be whilst you’re there and pack accordingly. Also, be aware that temperatures fall in the evening so don’t forget a jumper or jacket.

As an eco-friendly traveller, consider taking a reusable water bottle to avoid adding to plastic pollution, just be sure to use safe sources for refilling.

Planning your Indian Travel Itinerary

There are countless great reasons to visit India, from the Taj Mahal to stunning natural landscapes and of course delicious food. To get the most out of your trip it’s a good idea to plan your itinerary in advance.

If you don’t have time to fit in everything you want to see don’t worry, the Indian tourist e-Visa is multiple-entry so you can always return later in the year and catch what you missed!

India is, of course, a vast country with an area of over 3 million square kilometres. If you don’t want to take domestic flights across the country, it’s worth focusing on one area. The Golden Triangle in the north of India, composed of Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur, is the typical starting point for tourists in India while Kerala in the south offers a slower pace of life and lush indigenous forests.

Plan how long you’ll spend in each place and, importantly, try to stick to your schedule when you travel for an organized and stress-free experience.

How to find eco-friendly destinations around India

You also need to know what the most eco-friendly travel sites are. You can find a number of them throughout India. Khangchendzonga National Park and the Thenmala mountains are two of the most sustainable tourist destinations in the country. You need to find other eco-tourist sites.

As well as planning where you want to visit you should consider how you’re going to get there. Trains are perhaps the best mode of transport for covering long distances, they’re relatively comfortable and inexpensive, take a look at the different seating options available and plan your route.

To cover shorter distances, or for getting around the city, you have plenty of choices. An enjoyable and environmentally friendly solution is to rent a bicycle, bike hire is available in some cities and you can look for reputable companies online before you go.

You can take taxis in India too, it’s a good idea to ask at your hotel how much the journey should cost beforehand to avoid being overcharged. An alternative to the taxi is the moto rickshaw, be prepared to bargain for a good price!

Enjoy Your Eco-friendly Trip to India

There are a lot of great things to keep in mind as an eco-tourist. You need to find the right eco-friendly travel sites to make the most of your trip. India has a number of them, but you need to know where to look.