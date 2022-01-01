How Eco-Friendly Indian Tourists Can Apply for Visas to Brazil

More countries around the world are expressing an interest in sustainability. There are a lot of ways that people can practice eco-friendlier lifestyles. One of the ways to lead greener lives is by following sustainable tourist practices.

Many people in India are joining the sustainable tourism movement. Within their own country, sustainable tourism is helping lower poverty and improve economic conditions in India.

However, many people in India are also practicing sustainable tourism when traveling abroad. They are finding eco-friendly ways to travel to Latin American countries like Brazil.

However, before you can visit Brazil as an eco-tourist, you will need to get a visa. You must follow the guidelines in this article to secure your visa.

Getting a Visa to brazil as an Eco-Tourist from India

Brazil is the 5th largest country globally and has a diverse landscape with so much to offer tourists in terms of experience. From bustling cities to quaint beaches, mountains, and jungles, the country is a hotbed for anyone looking for an adventure of a lifetime.

It is also becoming a much eco-friendlier travel destination. Brazil is currently ranked as the 35th most sustainable country in the world. Therefore, a growing number of eco-conscious tourists are visiting this South American country.

Although Brazil isn’t considered very popular among Indian tourists as much as countries like Mauritius, the UK, USA, it’s a country that you need to visit in this lifetime just for the sheer experience. It is becoming more popular among eco-friendly Indian tourists as it becomes more focused on sustainability.

Let’s look at how you can get a Brazil visa for Indians and be on your trip to the other side of the world!

How to Apply a Brazil Visa for Indians

If you want to apply for a Brazil visa as an eco-friendly Indian traveler, you need to get your documents for the visa category you are applying for.

Documents Required

Copy of the first and last page of a valid passport

Passport size photograph

Copy of your signature

A cover letter stating the reasons and outcome of the trip

An invitation letter (if applicable)

Copy of your bank statement as proof of adequate funds

Ensure that you have all the necessary documents ready during the application process to make it go smoothly and in your favor.

Here’s how to go about it:

Fill out the application as per instructions. Once you have completed the online application, you will need to print the visa request form receipt for the submission. Visit the Brazilian embassy to submit the physical copies of all your documents in the visa section. Pay the applicable visa fee. You will need to make this payment as a refundable demand draft payable to the ‘Embassy of Brazil- Consular’ at New Delhi. Depending on the visa category, the price ranges anywhere between ₹6800 to ₹8000. Once all this is done, you can submit your request. However, even at this stage, you will need to fulfill specific criteria to be considered for a visa: You should have a valid passport with at least 6 months of validity with two blank pages. Photocopies of all documents in case of emergency. Ensure that you are appropriately dressed for the interview.

If all your documents are in order and you pass the interview, you can expect your visa application to be processed smoothly.

Visiting Brazil can be an experience of a lifetime as the country is culturally rich and is quite diverse with something to offer to everyone.

So, if you are planning a trip to this country, you will need one more piece of document apart from the visa to make it hassle-free—your travel insurance papers.

Why Do You Need Travel Insurance?

Travel insurance is crucial for anyone wishing to travel out of India. No matter where you intend to go, you should always have travel insurance as it will safeguard you in case you fall sick and require hospitalization in a foreign country or lose your baggage or passport.

It even offers protection against flight delays and cancellations. In short, if you don’t want to suffer financial loss due to an untoward incident, then you should always get travel insurance before you leave the country.

Care Insurance offers one of India’s most comprehensive travel insurance policies at affordable premiums and protects you against any uncertainties that you may encounter during your travel.

So, if you are looking for insurance with the most exhaustive list of features, then do check out their travel insurance plans. You will be surprised at the benefits you get at a slight premium.

Getting a Visa to Brazil as an Eco-Tourist from India Doesn’t Have to Be Difficult

Brazil has become a premier travel destination for eco-tourists. Unfortunately, you need to get a visa before you can visit. Fortunately, getting a Brazil visa for Indians isn’t that difficult if you have your papers in order and are honest in the interview. So, if you want to visit this beautiful country, it’s time to get your documents in order!