Many people are planning eco friendly weddings these days as they try to help the planet. This trend is driven by a greater interest in sustainable living. Anybody that is planning a wedding needs to appreciate the importance of sustainability and understand the role in choosing the right destination to lower their carbon footprint.

Sustainability is a growing concern to people all over the world. A number of studies show that people are more willing to pay for sustainable products and services than ever. One survey actually showed that 42% of Americans would pay more for products that are good for the environment.

Some people are not willing to put their money where their mouths are, but others are making genuine changes to help slow the progression of climate change. One of the most important ways that people are helping the planet is by investing in green energy. however, there are other things that people need to take into consideration when they are trying to embrace sustainable lifestyles.

One of the important ways that people can help the planet is by having eco-friendly weddings. One survey from The Knot found that 66% of Americans wanted to have a sustainable wedding.

This is similar to a survey we cited in 2017 showing that 70% of people want to have eco-friendly weddings. While it is encouraging to see that so many people are trying to live eco friendly lifestyles and have sustainable weddings, many people are still struggling to do so effectively. There are variety of things that couples need to take into consideration when hosting their wedding if they want to lower their carbon footprint. One of the most important factors is the destination.

5-Step Checklist for Choosing a Sustainable Wedding Destination

When planning a wedding, choosing the perfect wedding destination is crucial. As we mentioned in the past, choosing the right destination plays a huge impact in your carbon footprint when traveling.

With climate change and environmental issues at an all-time high, it’s important to consider a sustainable wedding destination that not only celebrates love but also prioritizes the planet. A sustainable wedding destination ensures that you’re not only creating unforgettable memories but also minimizing your carbon footprint. Here’s a 5-step checklist to help you choose the perfect sustainable wedding destination.

Define your priorities

When planning your wedding, it’s important to consider what is most important to you and your partner. For some couples, it may be the location or scenery, while for others, it may be the sustainability practices of the destination. Take some time to sit down and define your priorities for your wedding destination. If you want a sustainable wedding, do you want your wedding destination to prioritize sustainability practices and have a smaller environmental impact? And how will that impact accessibility? Will you have guests attending from out of town? If so, is it important to choose a destination that is easy to get to and has accessible transportation options? Not to mention budgeting, how much are you willing to spend on your wedding destination? Keep in mind that choosing a sustainable destination may have a higher cost, but it may be worth it in the long run. By defining your priorities, you can narrow down your options and find a wedding destination that aligns with your values and vision for your special day.

Do your research

Once you’ve defined your priorities, it’s time to start researching your potential wedding destinations. You’ll want to gather information on everything from the venue itself to the surrounding community. Here are some important things to consider when researching sustainable wedding destinations:

Green certifications: Look for venues that have been certified by organizations such as Green Globe or LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design). These certifications ensure that the venue meets certain environmental standards and practices.

Local suppliers: Look for venues that use local suppliers for everything from food to decorations. This reduces transportation emissions and supports local businesses.

Waste management: Ask about the venue’s waste management practices. Do they recycle? Compost? Use eco-friendly products? These are all important factors in minimizing the environmental impact of your wedding.

Energy efficiency: Find out if the venue uses renewable energy sources such as solar or wind power. This can significantly reduce their carbon footprint.

Community impact: Consider the impact that your wedding will have on the local community. Will your guests be staying in sustainable accommodations? Will you be supporting local businesses? These are all important factors in creating a sustainable wedding.

Consider the travel

Once you’ve narrowed down your list of potential sustainable wedding destinations, it’s time to take a closer look at the travel logistics. After all, travel is a significant contributor to carbon emissions and can have a big impact on the sustainability of your wedding.

First and foremost, think about the distance between your chosen destination and where most of your guests will be traveling from. A reason why many American couples choose Cancun wedding packages, for example, is the proximity. A destination that requires extensive air travel for all your guests may not be the most sustainable option. Look for locations that are easily accessible by train, bus, or car to minimize the carbon footprint of your wedding. Next, consider the transportation options once you arrive at your destination. Will you need to rent a car or rely on taxis and ride-sharing services? Are there public transportation options that are readily available and sustainable? It’s also worth exploring any eco-friendly transportation options that may be available in your chosen destination. For example, some venues offer bicycles or electric shuttles for guests to use, or you may be able to arrange a group hike or nature walk as an activity for your guests. Finally, be mindful of any activities or excursions that involve extensive travel. By taking the time to consider the travel logistics of your wedding destination, you can ensure that your special day is as sustainable as possible.

Weigh your options

Now that you have done your research, it’s time to weigh your options. Consider the environmental impact of each destination and choose the one that aligns with your values and priorities. Venue sustainability, local community, climate impact, sustainable activities, and price are all going to impact your wedding. Look for venues that use eco-friendly practices, such as composting, recycling, or reducing food waste. Additionally, look for venues that source their food and decorations locally to reduce their carbon footprint. Choose a destination that supports the local community and promotes sustainability. Consider how the wedding will impact the local economy and the local environment. Opt for vendors that use sustainable practices, such as organic farming or renewable energy. Take into account the carbon footprint of travel to the wedding destination. Choose a location that minimizes air travel or allows for carpooling and public transportation. Plan activities for your guests that are in line with your sustainability values. For example, consider hiking or biking in a nearby nature reserve, or organizing a beach clean-up. Sustainability can often come at a premium. Weigh the cost of a sustainable wedding against your budget and choose the option that makes the most sense for you.

Make your decision

Now that you’ve gone through all the steps and considered everything from your priorities to travel options, it’s time to make your final decision. At this point, you should have a good idea of what you’re looking for in a sustainable wedding destination. If you’re still unsure, don’t be afraid to ask questions and reach out to your top choices for more information. Once you’ve made your decision, take the time to communicate your priorities and concerns with your chosen venue. Make sure that they understand the importance of sustainability to you and your partner, and work together to create a plan that aligns with your values.

Remember, choosing a sustainable wedding destination isn’t just about doing your part for the environment. It’s also about setting an example for others and inspiring change in the industry. By prioritizing sustainability in your wedding planning process, you’re helping to pave the way for a more eco-conscious and responsible future. Congratulations on making a difference.