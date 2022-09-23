Why Mallorca Is a Must-Visit for Every Eco-Tourist & Nature Lover

Are you an eco-tourist looking for a beautiful, sustainable place to visit? Mallorca is one of the islands that should be at the top of your list.

Mallorca, also called Majorca, is one of the most popular Spanish islands, attracting thousands of holidaymakers every year. Many people that are committed to sustainability find this place particularly attractive.

Last year, The Independent published an article showing that Mallorca is setting new sustainability standards in Spain. The community has instituted a plastic ban and extending bike routes. They have really raised the bar on sustainability and can be an example for the rest of Europe.

Mallorca is a Great Destination for Sustainable Travelers in Spain

There’s lots to admire about this beautiful island, including the affordable holiday resorts, lush beaches, delicious cuisine, charming towns and a quirky nightlife. While all of that already makes Mallorca a perfect holiday destination, the one thing that often gets overseen is the incredible nature that it has to offer. So, let’s explore it a bit further and find out why every nature-lover must visit Mallorca.

How to get around Mallorca?

Before we get into the incredible nature of Mallorca, we have to briefly cover how to get around it. Being the largest of the Balearic islands, it’s not that simple to get to some of the places or nature parks that we will talk about. For most travelers, ROIG car rental at Mallorca airport is the most convenient thing to do – you rent a car upon arrival, use it throughout the holiday and leave it at the airport before your departure.

Otherwise, you may have to use taxis or guided tours to get to your desired attractions, since public transport is quite limited in the island. And now, without further ado, let’s get into the natural wonders of Mallorca.

Natural parks and reserves

Visiting one of the local nature reserves and parks is the perfect way to not only witness the diverse landscapes of Mallorca but also the exotic flora and fauna that it is home to. For example, Parc Nacional de Cabrera is the only National Park in Mallorca, which consists of 18 karsified islands. Here, you will be able to spot unique wildlife, including Eleonora hawks, coral gulls, Balearic lizards, bottlenose dolphins and loggerhead turtles.

In addition to this, there are plenty of other natural reserves and parks in Mallorca that will take your breath away. La Reserva “Puig de Galatzó”, for example, is a nature reserve surrounded by mountain peaks, waterfalls, natural pools and forests, creating a truly magical yet tranquil atmosphere. S’Albufera Natural Park is one of the most popular parks located in the north of Mallorca – here, you will walk around a bio-diverse wetland with the views of incredible landscapes as well as a wide range of exotic birds.

Mountains and hiking trails

Mallorca is home to the highest mountain peak out of all Balearic islands, Puig Major, reaching a steep 1,436m in height. The mountain is located in the beautiful mountain range of Serra de Tramuntana, stretching across the Northwest coast of the island. Serra de Tramuntana is the perfect place for a day out hiking or biking, with magnificent views all throughout the trail, including dorrected hills, powerful cliffs, dramatic rock formations, numerous canyons and lakes.

Moreover, Mallorca truly is a hiker’s dream location, since besides the Serra de Tramuntana, the island has plenty of other hiking trails to offer. Some of the other greatest mountains to see include Puig de Sant Marti, Puig de sa Tudosa, Sa Penya Rotja and Puig de la Rateta. Each of these have beautiful hiking trails available, with stunning views, flora and fauna to witness while you’re there.

Rock formations and caves

Perhaps the most unique geological wonder that Mallorca has in store for its visitors is the wide range of incredible rock formations and hidden caves. The island is known for its limestone and dolomite formations dating all the way back to Mesozoic (170 million years ago) and Cenozoic (10 million years ago) times. These unique rock formations can be witnessed in various places across the island, however, perhaps the most impressive way to see them is by visiting one of the magical caves there.

Mallorca has over a whopping 200 cave systems scattered across the island. Unfortunately, most of them are not open for the public to visit due to limited safety, however, a few of them have been made available as tourist attractions: Drach Caves, Hams’ Caves, Campanet Caves, d’Arta Saves and de Genova Caves. Visiting one of them via a boat tour is guaranteed to be one of the most memorable experiences of your life, with a magical atmosphere and illuminated colours of the underwater lake running across them.

White sand beaches

It is no secret that Mallorca is the most famous for its powdery white sand beaches and turquoise blue waters. The beaches here are truly heaven-like and there are around 262 of them to choose from – varying from buzzing tourist beaches, secluded private beaches, sandy and pebble bays.. Not only that, the views surrounding the beaches are going to be incredible nearly anywhere you go, with mountain peaks and rocky cliffs overlooking the sea while you soak up the sun.

Picking the best beaches in Mallorca is no easy job, with each being lovely in its own way. However, here are some of the most popular beaches that get the most praise for their beauty by their visitors: Cala Formentor, Es Calo des Moro, S’Amarador, Cala Mesquida, Sa Calobra, Cala Pi, Cala Banyalbufar, Sant Elm, Es Trenc, Cala Torta and Es Caragol beaches..

Travel to Mallorca as a Sustainable Tourist

There are a lot of great things to take into consideration when you are trying to be a sustainable tourist. One of the most important things is to find the most eco-friendly places to visit. Mallorca is a great place to visit if you care about promoting sustainability.