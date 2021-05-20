Tips for Using Solar Screen Rolls in Your Eco-Friendly Home

There are a lot of things that you have to keep in mind as an eco-friendly homeowner. You need to make sure that you do everything that you can to minimize your carbon footprint.

However, there are other things that sustainable homeowners have to consider as well. You also need to make sure that the sustainable living practices that you follow are not going to cause any problems with your home.

If you have an eco-friendly home that relies on solar heat and solar energy, then you need to make sure that the solar heat and UV rays don’t cause damage to your furniture or other pieces of your property. One way to do this is by using solar screen rolls.

Solar Screen Rolls Are Must-Haves for Eco-Friendly Homes

Solar screens rolls are a form of Roman shades that are highly effective in reducing the sun’s glare at home and protecting furniture and equipment from harmful UV rays. We have compiled a list of factors to help homeowners choose the right product.

This will allow environmentally friendly homeowners to make an informed decision about the product which will be most suitable for the custom conditions in their home.

What Are Solar Shade Screens?

Solar screen shades are used to block out bright sunlight glare and heat, without blocking your view outside. Solar shade screens are made from woven polyester or HDPE mesh and sometimes coated with a PVC coating to ensure durability. The main purpose of the material is to block out excessive sunlight to protect the residents, furniture, and equipment from the harmful effects of UV rays from the sun. Residents can select an openness factor, the visibility allowed through the solar shade screens, according to their discretion.

Do Solar Shades Prevent Heat from Coming In & Keep Cold Out?

Solar shades help to prevent heat from the sun from coming in from where they are installed. The solar shade material makeup prevents harmful UV rays and the sun’s heat and glare from entering the premises. Residents can expect to make savings on energy costs from their climate control devices at home due to the reduced heat levels. Preventing UV rays can also protect against cancer. The perforations in the material of solar shades do not prevent the cold air from coming in.

What Is the Openness Percentage of a Solar Shade Screen?

Solar screen shades have different levels of opacity depending on their material makeup. Opacity can be defined as the degree to which a material reduces the passage of light. To put it simply, a material with an openness percentage of 2% will block 98% of the light coming from the other side. Similarly, a material with a 10% openness percentage will block 90% of the light from the other side of the screen.

Residents with a great view who do not want to ruin the view with a window covering often turn to solar shade screens so that they can enjoy the view with the least bit of obstruction. The solar screen shades assist in keeping the home cooler while blocking out the sun’s harmful UV rays to ensure that furniture and equipment inside remain protected.

Do Solar Shade Screens Prevent Furniture from Deteriorating?

Discoloration, fading, and damage to cushions in sofas and chairs are just some of the forms of deterioration caused by the sun’s rays over long periods. UVA, UVB, and heat radiation in the sunlight’s spectrum are just some of the causes for the deterioration of furniture and electronic equipment in the presence of sunlight. These constituents of sunlight break down the bonds between the furniture and can cause electronic equipment to malfunction. Solar shade screens are an effective way to stop the harmful components of the sunlight from entering into the premises while still keeping it cool.

Can You Stop Solar Shade Screens from Blowing Around?

Solar shade screens can flap around if they are not secured properly. An easy solution is to install brackets at the base of the window or door on which they are installed. The brackets act as an anchor to hold down the solar shade screens and are usually in the form of plastic or metal hooks that latch onto the bottom rail of solar shade screens to anchor it. A majority of solar shade screens include these brackets by default but it is recommended to confirm the solar screen shade’s specifications to be completely certain.

Are Ceiling Mounted Solar Shade Screens an Option?

A majority of solar shade screens can be mounted from the ceiling or a wall. The installation brackets included with solar shade screens are universal, which means that you can choose to install them in the wall or ceiling. Make sure the screw holes have the necessary anchor supports to resist the effects of gravity if you are installing them in the ceiling. This will ensure that they remain in place for a long time to come. Although installing solar shade screens is not necessarily an excessively technical task, it is always recommended to get an expert installation if you have no prior experience in installing solar shade screens by yourself.

Can Solar Shade Screens Be Installed Indoors & Outdoors?

Solar shade screens are available for interior and exterior installations and they both perform similarly, but exterior solar shade screens are particularly durable. Exterior solar shade screens are especially resistant and built from materials that can withstand external elements. Exterior solar shade screen’s composition structure can resist mold, warping, and fading due to being exposed to the outside elements and the high temperatures. It is recommended to keep exterior solar shade screens rolled up during hurricanes or any other extreme weather events because they can only resist a light drizzle.

Is It Possible to Install Solar Shade Screens on Doors?

Yes, solar shade screens can easily be installed on French doors, sliding glass doors, or door walls. It is advisable to use an anchor bracket at the bottom of the shade to prevent it from swaying open along with the door. There are solar shade screens that move side to side instead of up and down and they function similarly to the sliding glass door. This way you do not have to fully open or close the solar shade screen when you want to pass through the door.

Cleaning Solar Shade Screens

Solar shade screens are exceptionally easy to maintain but there are some things you should avoid doing. For example, avoid dipping the solar screen shades completely in water because this can void your warranty and permanently damage the fabric of the solar shade screen. First, use a vacuum cleaner with the brush attachment to gently dust the fabric of the solar shade screen. If there are still dirt and grime residues on the solar shade screen you can use liquid soap diluted in water and wipe it with a soft cloth.