5 Simple Ways To Create A Greener And Healthier Home

Concerns about the environment have surged in recent years. The most recent Gallup poll on environmentalism found that 65% of Americans felt that environmental protection was a priority over the economy, while only 30% felt the economy was the priority.

Unfortunately, it is not always clear what steps we should take to improve the environment on our own. If you are really serious about protecting the environment, then you need to know how to make your own home eco-friendlier.

Creating an Eco-Friendly Home that Rejuvenates Your Health

Regardless of how long you’ve lived in your property or its size, as a homeowner, creating a healthy, eco-friendly home can boost your mood, health, and improve relationships. When it comes to improving our general health, many of us focus on exercise and nutrition. However, the environment you’re in can also play a big part in your wellbeing. It also has a huge impact on your carbon footprint.

While each homeowner’s living space will differ, there are a couple of easy tweaks that you can make to boost the health of your home. With that in mind, here are five simple ways to make your home a healthier place.

Build a Green Home

Green homes are becoming a lot more popular. You may want to consider building an eco-friendly home to lower your carbon footprint.

Use Renewable Energy

Renewable energy is still not the norm, but it is becoming more common. The EIA reports that 11% of all energy and 17% of all electricity comes from renewable sources.

You may want to invest in renewable energy sources yourself. Solar panels or even geothermal energy can be very useful.

Purchase an Air Purifier

The best place to start when it comes to maintaining good health is ensuring you are breathing in clean air. One of the biggest things that significantly impacts our health is air pollution. So, purchasing an air purifier will remove triggers for asthma attacks, get rid of allergens like pet odor and dust, as well as trap cigarette and tobacco smoke. Research shows that filtering your air can be beneficial in eliminating harmful particles from indoor spaces. To get the maximum benefits, your air purifier should work in conjunction with home cleaning strategies and proper filtration.

Let Natural Light In

There are tons of health benefits that you can gain from natural light. Known to boost Vitamin D and improve sleep, natural light also provides opportunities for energy savings, as you will use less air conditioning and heat in your property. Natural light also decreases the production of harmful organisms and bacteria that can grow in your home. Natural light is fantastic for a healthy complexion too, and can stimulate your appetite and boost digestion.

Create a Relaxing Bedroom Environment

A good night’s sleep is critical for your mind and body. Your bedroom should promote comfort and relaxation, so whether you get rid of clutter or invest in black out curtains, there are lots of things you can do to aid sleep. A new mattress can relieve stress, ease aches and pains and help you wake up feeling refreshed. There are some good sales you can look into to help you find the best deal.

Avoid Chemical Based Products

We all want our homes to look spick and span for those living in it as well as our guests. If you’re a proud homeowner and enjoy cleaning, the types of products you use may be doing more harm than good for your health. Instead of using chemical-based cleaners to get the job done, it’s recommended to stick with essential oils, water, or plant-based products. Toxic chemicals found in cleaners have been linked with a variety of health problems and could aggravate asthma. It’s advised to use natural cleaning solutions like baking soda and vinegar.

Compost Your Food

If you’re a foodie and love to cook for your loved ones, it’s likely that there will be waste that you throw into the trash can. For homeowners who want to do their bit for the environment, taking an eco-friendly approach and composting your food is the way forward. Composting adds nutrients to the soil, recycles yard and kitchen waste, and decreases landfill waste. If you have plenty of space in your backyard, getting into the habit of composting your food will show that you’re doing your bit to reduce your carbon footprint and help the planet. This is both an eco-friendly and healthy practice.

Your home should be the one place where you feel the most comfortable. The environment you live in can say a lot about your character and way of living. So, putting all the tips above into practice can transform your home into a healthier haven that you and your family can enjoy.

Make Your Home Eco-friendly and Healthy at Once

There are a lot of benefits of living an eco-friendly life. Some of the green living tips listed above will also be great for your health.