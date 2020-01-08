5 Great Eco-Friendly Business Ideas To Try For 2020

Global climate and air pollution are among the biggest problems that we are facing today. The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that more than 90% of the world’s population is exposed to air pollution already. This is a cause for concern not only for the public but also for private sectors too since poor air quality can also affect their workers in terms of health and productivity.

Fortunately, CEOs are up to the challenge and are already using eco-friendly methods to reduce their carbon footprint as much as possible. For those who are planning on breaking into the business scene, consider choosing a business that will have less impact on the environment.

Organic Catering Is In

People are becoming aware of what they are eating, which is why offering an organic catering service is worth considering. Sourcing your food from local farmers, and using reusable plates and such, will appeal to both public and private sectors who are interested in environmentally-friendly services. Not only will you be helping local farmers sell their products, you will also cater to health-conscious individuals by preparing quality food for special events. After all, the demand for high-quality food won’t go anywhere, anytime soon.

Choose Handmade Products

Another eco-business idea that you might be interested in is selling handmade products. Crafts and even handmade soaps, cosmetics, and even personal items are still hot in the market today. This is because consumers are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of the products they have been using. Offering handmade soaps using natural ingredients, or shampoos and conditioners in bars rather than in bottles, will be more appealing to those who are conscious about the environment, plus they smell better too.

Online Retail Service

Making your business less harmful to the environment is possible when you go digital. Since you do not have a physical store, you will need to have a dedicated cloud service to use at your disposal to store your files in. According to Thinkdsc.com, the use of cloud-based access control solutions have numerous benefits to the business such as simplified maintenance, reduce costs, and even removing the need to have a physical storage on site for small businesses.

Upcycling Is A Growing Trend

Trash ends up filing in landfills most of the time. However, broken furniture, toys, and appliances don’t have to go directly to the garbage when they can be upcycled. Upcycling is repurposing an old item to give it a new function. It might surprise you to find that there are plenty of buyers out there who are looking for fun and unique pieces to add to their homes or offices. So keep an eye out on those trash and transform them into beautiful pieces to sell.

Green House Cleaning

With the growing rate of dual working parents, families are looking for easy ways to keep their home neat and they’re willing to pay for it. However, not all cleaning services offer child-friendly products that are safe for the environment. Thus, more families are choosing to pay more for better quality cleaning services. There are plenty of cleaning solutions that are made using safer ingredients like lemon, baking soda, and apple cider vinegar just to name a few. You can also save on costs by making your own safe cleaning solutions.