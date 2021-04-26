The Secret to Build Wealth & Reduce Your Carbon Footprint

We have often talked about the impact of consumerism on the environment and the need to readjust our buying practices to help the planet. The constant demand for new goods and services has certainly put a strain on the planet.

However, this doesn’t mean that making more money is necessarily bad for the environment. There are plenty of ways to build wealth in an eco-friendly manner.

In fact, many of the best wealth building strategies are actually great for the environment. Many people believe that building wealth is entirely about earning more money. However, saving money is just as important.

Saving money is very important for the environment. Frugality is strongly correlated with a reduction in consumption. You will leave a much lower carbon footprint if you are buying less, because you are consuming less as well.

So, it is entirely possible to be green and frugal at the same time. You just need to learn the best environmentally friendly wealth building strategies.

Your Guide to Eco-Friendly Wealth Building

Many want to manage a huge fortune, earn money in a dream and enjoy a life in which there is a lot of rest and pleasure. People that embrace sustainable living are usually no exception. At least 1% of the land inhabitants who became dollar billionaires came to this state. The rest of the people are looking for secrets of success, trying to get out of the debt pit. Do they have a chance of success? Is it possible to make a lot of money while also standing by your commitment to green living?

The mystery of a rich life is not a secret. They are well known to all. It’s just that few people follow them. Moreover, a significant part of the Earth’s population does the opposite. But if you are serious about your financial future in the most environmentally friendly way possible, you need to stick to the advice that has worked for centuries.

“Money is only a tool. It will take you wherever you wish, but it will not replace you as the driver.” Ayn Rand

Save Money and the Planet by Spending Less Than You Earn

The first secret to obtaining wealth is to spend less than you manage to get. Not many people follow this advice, but rather are focused on increasing their expenses. Most feel wealthier than they are. This will help the planet by reducing consumption and your wallet at the same time!

Keep at Least 20% of Your Income

According to statistics, only 69% of adult Americans have less than $1,000 in a savings account (Source: GOBankingRates). To get rich, you need to save at least 20% of what you earn. I guess everyone has heard this before, but how many people have followed this advice? And the phrase “I need money desperately” often stimulates the accomplishment and conquest of new peaks.

Carefully Monitor Your Expenses for Wasteful and Environmentally Harmful Purchases

Keep an eye not only on big expenses but also on every penny you spend. Benjamin Franklin once said: “Beware of small expenses. A small leak will sink a large ship. ” Cancel a paid subscription to a hundred TV channels, if you watch only a few of them, do not go to expensive restaurants, buy things at sales, etc. It is convenient to monitor expenses using Internet banking or smartphone applications. You will find that there is often a correlation between purchases that are bad for your wallet in the long-run and the planet. For example, many things that you purchase use a lot of energy, which is going to be most costly in the long-run.

Look where your money goes. How much could you send for savings if you didn’t spend money on unnecessary things?

Buy a House that is Eco-Friendly

For most people, their home is the biggest investment. However, in the vast majority of countries of the world, housing rentals are practiced. It seems that the rent is low and profitable, but in fact, it is the enrichment of the owner, but not you. You have to do everything you can to have your apartment or house. If you don’t have real estate, make a financial plan to buy it. Even with a mortgage, you can later sell the property, and rent an apartment — not return the money.

According to the research of Debt.com, just 30% of Americans have a financial plan that includes savings.

You will want to make sure that the home that you purchase is eco-friendly. Eco-friendly homes will use a lot less energy, which is going to help cut your energy bills. Of course, they will also leave a lower carbon footprint as well.

Pay Back Bad Debts

Not all loans are bad, there are good ones. Debt on credit cards and other loans with a high rate is bad. Mortgages for investment real estate (for rental) or a loan for business development can be attributed to good loans.

You will not be able to become rich if you spend a significant part of your income on paying for bad loans. Start with an accelerated repayment of the most expensive loan, then move on to the next (if any).

Even if you don’t have bad debts, don’t spend money on a new car. Focus on your goal of earning even more.

Set Daily Targets

Achieving wealth is one of the main goals. It needs to be specified to understand exactly how much money you want to earn and by what date. Break the target implementation time into days. For example, you want to earn $1 million over the next 10 years. So you need to make $274 a day. Think about what needs to be done.

Try to take into account only current market offers and services. Those that will certainly bring you income.

Manage Time Effectively

To achieve your goals, you have as much time as other people in the world. Even the richest people have 24 hours a day. For this reason, it is important to effectively use every minute to make money. It is impossible to get rich if you waste time on trivial classes.

Make Expensive

No matter what you do, you should get more for work than the rest. The fundamental success principle says that you need to do most of the work in a short time. But do not look for simple ways of enrichment you will probably fail. Just do something very good, constantly and for a lot of money.

Create Multiple Sources of Passive Income

If you are serious about wealth, then you must find several sources of income. Income must be automatic, without your significant participation. This may be real estate return income, share dividends, interest on deposits, etc. Do not dwell on classic sources — create digital products.

The main thing in this matter will focus on the principle: to create something and receive multiple incomes from it. It is impossible to scale your wealth or income only by earning active income.

“Wealth is not his that has it, but his that enjoys it.” — Benjamin Franklin

Invest in What You Know

If you work in the pharmaceutical business, then do not try to invest in agriculture. The better your knowledge of the industry, the more likely you are to find ideas that generate big revenue. Always keep your hand on the pulse of events. Invested in business — watch him. As soon as you lose sight of something, you will begin to lose money.

Build an Eco-Friendly Business

Yes, you can become wealthy working as an employee, but it is much more difficult than coming to financial success thanks to your own business. Give your heart and soul to your own company. Continue to work on its development even in the event of failures. Learn from mistakes and grow.

Do not believe that millionaires are just lucky. Start believing that you are worthy of every dollar earned and even more. Remember one important thing about money — despite your education, IQ level, or school performance, you have everything to become a millionaire and achieve what you want.

You will find that there are plenty of businesses that you can create which will be environmentally friendly. These businesses could also prove to be more profitable, because there is such a strong demand for green businesses these days.

Eco-Friendly Wealth Generation Practices Can Work Great

There are a lot of ways that you can build wealth these days. Some of these strategies are proven to be environmentally friendly. In fact, you can save a lot of money by reducing purchases and using less energy, which are both keys to sustainable living.