College Students: How to be Eco-Friendly

Whether you’re majoring in accounting, business, or entering MSN/MBA programs at the college of your choice, it’s still possible for you to go green as a college student.

From recycling your coffee cups to going green everywhere you can, there is still much you as a college student can do. If you’re not sure how you can make a difference while you’re still in college, read on below to find out how you can help whether you’re living on campus or off.

Walk/Bike When Possible

This will be much easier if you live on campus, but if you live close enough to the college that it’s possible to walk or bike there, then that is a big step towards being green while in college. It’s common knowledge that the more cars there are on the road, the worse the pollution is going to be. Walking or biking whenever you can cut down on those emissions.

Combine Laundry

When it comes time to do laundry, take your college dorm mate with you, and combine your laundry into one of the large machines there. Instead of drying the clothes, take them and hang them outside or around your dorm to save energy. This is a great way to help save the environment and will save you both money at the same time.

Buy Products that Are Green

Recycled products, especially paper products are available in many stores now. Purchasing these items can make a bigger difference than you might think. In many cases, the recycled versions don’t cost any more than other products do. If you don’t know where to begin buying recycled products or no local retailers off them around your college, you can order them offline on sites such as Amazon. Other green products you can consider are listed below.

Energy-efficient power bars

Local food

Go thrift store shopping

Save on Paper

Another way to do your part to protect the environment is by saving on paper. This means that you should never buy new textbooks unless you absolutely have to. There are plenty of boards on campus and online sites that sell used books instead. Not only will it help to save the planet, it’s also cheaper than buying brand-new books, something every college student can relate to. Other ways to save on paper are listed below for your perusal.

Use the back of your paper when taking notes

Don’t take handfuls of napkins at a time from the cafeteria or fast food joints

Recycle misprinted pages or cut them in half and use the backs for note-taking or lists

Instead of using paper, take your phone or laptop and take notes on them instead

Purchase a Reusable Water Bottle

It’s super easy to pick up a case of bottled water at the store, but then you have 24 bottles that have to be recycled or thrown away. Instead, do your part by purchasing a reusable water bottle and taking it everywhere you go. Fill up the bottle before you leave home for the day, and refill it at the campus drinking fountains, instead of using bottled water. You can do the same with a coffee mug. Get a travel mug and drink your coffee that way. You get a discount for bringing your own mug in many places, and you’re doing your part at the same time, making it a win-win for you and the environment.

These are just a few ways that you can be eco-friendly as a college student, whether you live on or off-campus. Remember, going green is important no matter what age you are.