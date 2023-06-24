E-Waste And Reducing Environmental Impact from Technology

It is encouraging to see that so many people are taking steps to be more sustainable. unfortunately, most people are not doing nearly enough. One poll found that only 6% of people are living at fully sustainable life.

There are a number of things that you need to do if you really want to live a sustainable lifestyle. We have talked about the importance of being a green consumer, but buying eco-friendly goods and services is not enough. You will also need to know how to properly dispose of those goods after they are no longer needed.

One of the most important things that you will need to know is how to properly dispose of old electronics. This is a growing concern that is facing many Americans

Advancements in technology mean new gadgets are being created all the time, which is great for users but not so great for our environment. More and more items are ending up in landfill, which is causing detrimental impacts on the plant, but what can be done about this?

E-waste is certainly a topic that is here to stay and we want to educate you on what it is and how you can get rid of your unwanted electronic goods in a sustainable way. Read on to learn more about this topic.

What is E-Waste?

E-waste is when electrical equipment is thrown away. It is estimated that more than 36,500 tonnes of E-waste were discarded in 2021 from households alone. When you factor in other technology-heavy industries, which are constantly upgrading their electrical equipment, then you should begin to see the sheer scale of this problem.

How does it impact the environment?

As with any item, improper wastage can lead to detrimental impacts on the environment. The impacts related to e-waste, however, can be much more severe in some cases. The following are some of the environmental impacts of improper e-waste:

Toxic materials being released

Non-biodegradable, which means the waste accumulates over time and uses up precious land space

It’s also a waste of useful raw materials, meaning more must be produced in place of it.

How can you recycle e-waste properly?

With so many negative impacts off the back of wasting our electronics, knowing what you can do to get rid of your unwanted items properly is vital. Here are some of the things you can do:

Dispose of them properly at your nearest recycling centre. These should have clear instructions on containers where each item should go. From here, the parts can be reused or any items in working condition can be redistributed to another user.

Use your PCB waste to create new tech. This can be a fun project for you to take on in your spare time and is eco-friendly too.

Try to return your item to the manufacturer. The people behind the product will usually find a use for the parts of your unwanted items or will know how to dispose of them correctly.

Consider using the item for longer. Technology upgrades can sometimes be out of necessity but if your item is still going strong, then consider holding on to it a little longer to reduce the amount of time spent in landfill.

Make It a Priority to Get Rid E-Waste Properly

We must all do our part to minimize the impact that electronic waste has on the environment. Fortunately, there are a number of things that we can do to manage it more easily.

Don’t let your disposal of E-waste add to this already huge problem for mankind. Take the correct steps when you get rid of it to ensure it doesn’t end up in landfill, contaminating our land.