Essential Guidelines For Handling e-Waste

Electronic waste is a terrifying problem. A couple of years ago, the New York Times wrote about this problem. They reported that the United States produces 6.9 million tons of e-waste each year.

Fortunately, there are ways to reduce e-waste production. But we need to take the right measures.

Scope of the e-Waste Epidemic

Each day we are treated with a plethora of new gadgets and inventions that make our lives easier. We have become so used to innovation that sometimes we don’t even notice it as we keep buying new products and electronic items for fun or convenience.

But we rarely stop and ask ourselves “Where do all the electric gadgets go when we are don with them?”

E-waste is a major contributor to pollution. In fact, most of the electronic items that we throw away are dangerous for the environment. Particularly if not disposed of properly.

That said we should all start to think more conscientiously and dispose of our e-waste in a safer way. Calling your local rubbish collectors, like Ben & Jerry from London, is a good idea as these types of companies are well equipped to rid you of electronic waste in a safe manner. But there are things that we can do ourselves.

Here are some ways that you can do it.

Sell Outdated Items

If you are an electronics buff and regularly buy new times, you should consider selling off the old ones. Some people don’t mind having second-hand products, particularly if they can get them cheap. You yourself may not have any use from an old laptop or an outdated phone, but somebody will.

Sell off all of the products that are unfit for you. You most likely don’t need two laptops. There are tons of ways that you can sell the items that you don’t have a use for anymore. Donating them is also an option. Give it to your friends or family members that don’t mind using outdated electronics items.

Sell it for Parts

Electronic equipment that breaks down rarely has any use. You may be able to fix some items but it all boils down to you buying a new one eventually. So if you want to skip messing with the tedious tasks of finding the parts that you need you can simply go to the store and purchase a new one.

But don’t just throw away the old one, trying selling it or giving it for parts. There are shops that can take away old electronic items as they can make good use of it. They strip it for parts and recycle or reuse the ones that are of some use. It may be hard to sell but you can donate broken equipment and that way stops piling up your closet with e-waste.

Give it to a Certified Recycler

Electronic waste can be hazardous if not taken care of properly. The biggest danger of throwing it away is that there may be a leakage of some sorts that would contaminate the ground, the area, or the water supply. So doing it yourself without the necessary knowledge is dangerous stuff.

However, since the best way for disposing of it is to recycle and reuse it, you should find a certified recycler in your area and drop it off there. These companies have a way of dealing with this and will take care of all the e-waste safely without the danger of it spilling somewhere and causing harm.

Donate to Social Programs

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure! You may have no use from an old TV set but somebody who cannot afford one will. Donate the old electronic items to certain social programs for people in need. Abuse victims or homeless children will appreciate having something like this to make them happy. You are probably not going to miss your old tablet but a child will be much happier having it.

Are You Ready to Tackle Your e-Waste Challenge?

There are a lot of reasons e-waste has become a greater concern these days. Fortunately, there are plenty of steps that we can take to fix it.