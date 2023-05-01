Making Phones Last Longer Helps Reduce the E-Waste Crisis

We have talked about the growing problem with e-waste harming the planet. We all have to take steps to minimize our contribution to this problem, which includes making sure our electronic products last longer.

In a world where electronic devices seem to be constantly getting replaced with newer, faster models; it’s easy to overlook the fact that getting more use out of our old phones is not only better for our wallets but also for the environment. Electronic waste accounts for 70% of our toxic waste, so we should do what we can do stop producing it so quickly. Instead of tossing that old phone in the drawer — or worse, the trash — let’s explore eight ways to breathe new life into it and make it last longer.

1 – Declutter Your Digital Life

Take some time to clear out unused apps and files from your phone. Not only will this free up precious storage space, but it can also improve your phone’s performance by reducing the load on its processor. It’s like spring cleaning for your digital life!

2 – Get a Tight Leash on Your Battery

In 2018, Wired published an article on the growing environmental problems caused by lithium batteries. If we want to reduce this problem, then we need to make sure that our batteries last longer.

One of the most common reasons people replace their phones is poor battery life. However, getting more out of an old battery is often as easy as changing your phone settings. Simple steps like adjusting screen brightness, closing unused apps, and switching off background data can make a huge difference.

Another option is to replace your battery before getting a new phone. True, battery replacements have a bad rep for being expensive, but that is not always the case. Get quotes from local repair shops to see how much a new battery for your specific device would cost.

3 – Armor up with a Protective Case and Screen Protector

A little protection goes a long way. By using a protective case and screen protector, you can prevent scratches, dents, and cracks that may compromise your phone’s performance or lead to bigger issues down the road.

Don’t you like the look of bulk protectors and cases? There are plenty of thin and near-invisible models of both out there. You can find examples on this Apple screen protector page: https://viascreens.com/screen-protectors/apple/.

4 – Give Your Phone a Fresh Start with a Factory Reset

Sometimes, a factory reset can work wonders for an old phone. This will erase all your data and apps, returning your device to its original settings, which can potentially improve its performance. Just make sure to back up your important files and photos first!

5 – Speed up Your Interface with a Lightweight Launcher

This option is only available on Android, but it is still a good trick to know. If your phone’s interface is feeling sluggish, consider using a lightweight launcher. A launcher can replace your device’s default interface with a streamlined, more responsive version, giving your old phone a new lease on life.

If you want to go a step further, you can even see if a local shop is willing to help you install a different version of Android. Switching versions can speed up your phone by removing manufacturer bloatware.

6 – Disable Unnecessary Features

Your phone may have a lot of bells and whistles, but do you really need them all? By disabling unnecessary features like GPS, Bluetooth, and even Wi-Fi when not in use, you can save battery life and reduce the strain on your device’s processor. These are all things that can help you get more use out of an old device.

So there you have it—eight simple ways to make your old phone last longer. Not only will these tips save you money, but they’ll also help reduce electronic waste and lessen your environmental impact. So, go ahead, and give your old phone a second chance.

And here’s a bonus tip: if you want a new phone with a better camera, try cleaning the lenses on your current device! The oleophobic coating applied to a phone’s camera lens will wear off over time. This often fools people into thinking their two or 3-year-old phone camera is terrible, when in fact, all your device needs is a little love and care to perform to its full potential.

Make Your Phone Last Longer to Minimize Electronic Waste

As we have stated before, electronic waste is a huge problem. We have a great guide on handling it ethically. However, it is equally important to reduce the amount of e-waste that we produce, which includes making sure our phones last longer.