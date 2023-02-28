Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: Eco-Friendly Party Favors Made for the Garden

Having a celebration? Want to make it extra special for your guests? Going green is a great way to bring your celebration up a notch! There are plenty of eco-friendly party favors you can make that your guests will love. Plus, they can use them in their garden or while gardening!

7 Eco-Friendly Party Favors Made for the Garden

If you’re someone who’s made eco-friendly improvements to your home, you can help spread your love for the environment with your guests. Here are 7 green party favors you can make.

1. Seed Bombs

Seed bombs make a great eco-friendly party favor that’s fun and simple to make. All you need are flower seeds, clay, and some organic compost. Then, just mix them together, roll them into small balls, and dry them in the sun. You can add a biodegradable bow on top for decoration.

Give your guests a party favor they can use to grow some beautiful flowers around their garden, but make sure they’re pet friendly. Some flowers aren’t safe for cats and dogs to consume.

2. Gourmet Herbal Teas

Brew up some herbal teas for your guests to take home and enjoy. You can buy bulk amounts of herbs like lavender and chamomile and combine them together in various combinations. Place them in some small cloth bags if you want to be fancy. Make sure the leaves are well-dried.

If your guests aren’t interested in tea, let them know they can use dried flowers as fertilizer. Dried flowers still have plenty of nutrients that are useful for enhancing all types of soil.

3. Plantable Postcards

Plantable postcards are an excellent party favor idea and can fit any theme. They’re a great way to bless your guests and add an extra meaningful touch to your celebration. Just purchase some special paper embedded with flower seeds and write your message on the back.

At BeFunky, you can make invitations for birthdays, weddings, or any other event and send your design to printing companies. These companies can add the seeds in the invitations for you.

4. Baked Goods

Baked goods are always a great option for eco-friendly party favors. If you’re feeling adventurous, try making some homemade granola bars, muffins, cookies, or cupcakes. You can put them into cute paper bags. Or, you can make baked goods that could be used as fertilizer.

Plain bread that doesn’t contain meat, dairy, eggs, or sugar can be composted. You can make vegan crumpets that don’t contain any of these ingredients, and they taste great with jam.

5. Upcycled Candles

Candles are always a favorite at celebrations, but many of them are made with conventional paraffin wax, which releases toxins when burned. Coconut or natural soy candles are biodegradable. While candles shouldn’t be placed inside soil, they can beautify your yard.

To lighten up your celebration, make some upcycled candles with glass jars. All you need is some wax, wicks, and glass jars, and you’ll have a personalized party favor for your occasion.

6. Reusable Facial Pads

Reusable facial pads are a nifty way to swap out single-use products for something better for the planet. Just grab some old cotton t-shirts and a few sewing supplies, and you’ll be able to make something your guests can keep using. Use different patterns for each party guest.

Gardeners always need rags or face cloths to wipe off sweat when they’re gardening. Try to make these facial pads small enough to fit in aprons and hardy enough to go in the dryer.

7. Mini Seed Plants

Finally, mini seed plants are an awesome way to give your guests a meaningful party favor. To make a mini-seed plant, purchase some small pots and fill them with compost and flower seeds. Make sure the soil is wet and full of nutrients, so these plants stay hydrated during the party.

If you want to make this party favor more personable, add in a beautiful hand-written card with instructions on how to take care of their plant. You can even give each plant its own name!

In Conclusion…

Eco-friendly party favors are a surefire way to give your celebration that extra special touch. Plus, you don’t have to break the bank to make all of these cute DIY party favors. With these 7 simple ideas, you can make your next celebration even more amazing for you and your guests.