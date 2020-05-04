Super Simple Ways That You Can Take Initiative With Recycling Waste

Recycling statistics are unfortunately bleak. Around 35.2% of all waste is recycled, according to the EPA. This rate is a little higher than it was a couple years ago, but the figures are still not encouraging.

Some products are recycled at an even lower rate. National Geographic found that 91% of plastics are not recycled.

Making Recycling a Priority in 2020

You have almost certainly noticed that the whole world around us facing a lot of trouble dealing with waste. More waste is being produced regularly without a sustainable way of dealing with it effectively. At the same time, more rubbish ends up in the world’s oceans without us knowing about it. The only possible solution is to focus on recycling more.

But sometimes it is not easy to find a suitable place to recycle goods. Recycling plants are located further away and people don’t have the means to deal with it. So, the best solution is finding your own way of doing it.

Ricky Davis from Rubbish 2 Go explained to us how important it is to actually recycle. Their garbage collection company disposes of all waste in a safe manner, so they do know what they are talking about and managed to advise us on how to do it.

So here are a few pieces of advice that we have gathered to help you recycle your waste easily and efficiently.

Make Sure you Have Available Recycling Bins

One of the first steps to to recycling is sorting your waste. Once you find a means to dispose of the garbage by recycling it, you need to have them divided into separate bins. Make sure all of it is ready and your bins are prepped.

You should have separate ones for glass, paper, tin, metal, etc. Depending on the type of waste you have, you may simply store it in a specific bin. This makes things a lot easier later on.

Buy Rechargeable Batteries

E-waste and especially batteries are just some of the most dangerous types of waste one could have It can damage the area and even pollute water supplies if leakage occurs.

So instead of having to deal with the disposal of batteries, simply buy rechargeable ones. By eliminating the method, you successfully deal with the problem.

Have a Reusable Coffee Cup?

When you go to get your morning, coffee don’t use the containers they provide to you. You should use your own instead. A reusable coffee cup that is meant just for you is also a lot of hygienic and means that you are not creating added waste.

Some coffee chains do have recyclable cups but people tend to forget to do that. Having one of your own all the time means that you can simply fill it in and keep going about your day.

Recycle Outdated Technology

As mentioned, e-waste is one of the most problematic types of waste that one has to deal with. Luckily, it is more than recyclable and reusable. You can easily turn some old products into useful stuff.

If your old electronic items still work you can sell them off, donate or give them to people who really need them. If you have damaged or broken items, carry them to shops that could make use of them or use the parts for better purposes.

Buy Recyclable Paper and Bring on Both Sides

An office uses up a lot of office materials each day. A lot of it comes down to paper and all of it can be recycled. But the usage of a lot of it can be lessened or completely prevented. You can buy a paper that is recyclable for your office and organize programs to deal with it later on.

Also, lessen the use of it by printing on both sides whenever possible. It will help a lot and will make this world a better place.

Avoid Goods With Lots of Packaging

You cannot stop buying goods. But what you can do is to buy items that are not as neatly packed as other ones. Goods that don’t have lots of packaging reduce the amount of waste you create. Also, there are some green stores that already have this in mind and sell recyclable packaged goods.

Make Recycling a Top Priority

There are a lot of measures that you can take to recycle more. This will help reduce your environmental impact. The planet will thank you for your efforts.