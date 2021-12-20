5 Kitchen Design Trends Sustainable Homeowners Should Follow

Are you trying to live in a more eco-friendly home? You are going to want to understand the measures that other sustainable homeowners are taking to lower their carbon footprint and reduce their contribution to environmental waste.

Of course, sustainability can’t be your only consideration when you are trying to manage an eco-friendly home. You need to also make sure that your home is comfortable as well.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to do both. You will be able to lower the carbon footprint of your home and make it more livable if you follow the guidelines listed below.

Key Trends Eco-Friendly Homeowners Can’t Ignore

A good kitchen is important in any eco-friendly home. If you enjoy cooking, you know how crucial it is to have a kitchen that meets your requirements. Even for people who like cooking, a crowded, disorganized kitchen may make dinner preparation miserable. On top of all of this, you have to make sure that your kitchen is designed to be eco-friendly, which means keeping energy loss down and possibly relying on renewable energy to power your stove and other appliances. This is why it is critical to ensure that your kitchen is clean and well-organized and that your daily culinary tasks are enjoyable.

While designing your kitchen, you should keep a few things in mind. The goal is to create a kitchen that is appealing to the eye and functional enough to meet your needs. The bulk of the 2021 modern kitchen design trends is based on this concept.

Let’s look at a few contemporary HDB kitchen design ideas to see how you can make your kitchen the best it can be. You can learn more about sustainable kitchen ideas on Tree Hugger as well.

# 1 Choose Warmer Tones with Eco-Friendly Paint

Gold accents are becoming increasingly trendy in modern kitchen designs, even though stainless steel has traditionally been standard. This is the ideal method to infuse your kitchen with a warm, welcoming feel while also adding a touch of glitz. Lights, modern kitchen cabinets, knobs, and even water taps may all be used to integrate golden components.

You must, however, maintain a consistent concept, and if you choose metallic gold accents, you must employ them throughout your kitchen design. You also need to make sure that the paint is eco-friendly. There are a lot of lines of non-toxic paint that you can use.

# 2 Ensure Natural Light to Reduce Energy Use

While natural light is beneficial throughout your home, it is especially crucial in kitchens. For example, large open windows bring in a lot of natural light, a significant feature of modern kitchen designs. This is significant because natural light is uplifting, essential in the kitchen. Natural light is also better for the planet, because it will reduce energy costs and lower the carbon footprint that artificial lights would use.

# 3 Select the Warm Glow Option

Warm colors provide cosines and warmth to a room, which is why they’re so popular in modern kitchen designs. Warm browns, taupe, and even yellow may be used to create a sense of warmth and comfort in your kitchen. These rich, inviting tones are frequently seen in modern kitchen cabinets.

# 4 Create a Space Efficient Fun Corner to Reduce Natural Resource Consumption

It doesn’t mean you can’t have fun with your kitchen if you use warm, modest colors. Creating a little accent nook in your kitchen that adds a burst of color and personality to your room is one of the most remarkable contemporary kitchen ideas for achieving a lively appearance. A textured corner, a colored wall, or an accent cabinet might all be examples of this. Make the most of this area by becoming creative and letting your imagination fly.

It is a good idea to make sure this design is made to be as space efficient as possible. This will reduce the amount of natural resources that will be used to create it, which will obviously be better for the environment.

# 5 Make Smart Flooring Choices with Eco-Friendly Materials

While decorative flooring is a great way to bring individuality to your kitchen, it’s also essential to keep it functional. Although light glossy flooring appears to be attractive at first glance, it is quickly ruined in the kitchen. This is why modern kitchen designs include flooring with a yellow undertone, which successfully conceals stains and keeps your kitchen appearing clean and lovely for a long time.

You will need to make sure that your floor is constructed with eco-friendly materials. Cork, concrete, soil and composite lumber are some of the most popular eco-friendly materials that can be used to build a floor for your green home. Cork is actually rated as one of the eco-friendliest options.

