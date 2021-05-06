4 Morning Productivity Tips for Green Entrepreneurs that Are Night Owls

Are you growing an eco-friendly business? You are doing a lot to make the world a better place! As climate change becomes a growing concern, many people are willing to support environmentally friendly businesses. Last year, Barron’s wrote that two-thirds of customers prefer doing business with eco-friendly brands.

Unfortunately, running an eco-friendly business can be challenging. It is going to require a lot of work and you may find it difficult to be productive at times.

Green entrepreneurs may have an even harder time if they are night owls. Night owls find that they have to work certain hours to be in sync with the general population, which entails doing a lot of work in the mornings. You are going to have to know how to adjust.

The good news is that you can thrive as a sustainable entrepreneur if you understand how to use the right productivity hacks. You should learn what to do if you are a night owl. They will help you get more done and demonstrate that you are a better leader.

Productivity Hacks for Green Entrepreneurs That Are Not “Morning People”

Being an early riser is often considered the secret to success, while night owls are criticized for being lazy and unproductive. But that’s far from the truth.

If you find yourself experiencing a surge of creativity and energy at 6 p.m., then it might be safe to say that you’re a night owl trying to survive in a world catered to morning people. That also explains why you constantly wake up tired and rely on caffeine to get through the day.

While being a night owl isn’t a bad thing by any means, it can be difficult to cope with a routine that isn’t compatible with your internal body clock. The good news is you can practice some habits that may help you become more productive during the day.

Here, we’ll take a closer look at why you’re more energized in the evenings and learn tips for making your mornings more productive.

Night Owl Meaning: What Makes You a Night Owl?

To put it simply, you have no control over whether you’re a night owl or a morning person because it’s in your genes. Some people are predisposed to waking up at 7 a.m. without an alarm, while others simply can’t. We all have an internal clock, also known as the circadian rhythm, which dictates our sleep habits. The way the internal clock functions can vary from person to person.

According to a study of nearly 700,000 people, genes are partially linked to our sleep chronotype, which is reflective of our internal clock. The study showed that certain genes can help people detect morning light and reset their body clocks more effectively.

Another explanation for why you might be a night owl is because of a circadian rhythm disorder known as the delayed sleep-wake phase disorder. People who have this condition have a delayed internal clock and naturally prefer later bedtimes and wake-up times.

Tips to Make Your Mornings More Productive

Dragging yourself out of bed in the mornings might feel excruciatingly painful, but there are a few ways to train yourself to cope. Let’s take a look at the easy habits you can develop to make your mornings more productive.

1. Establish a bedtime

Staying up all night might seem tempting, especially when you’re riding a productivity high at 2 a.m., but it’s essential to set a bedtime and try to stick to it as much as you can. But while you’re at it, be sure to pick something that you know would be feasible for you.

For instance, if you know that you won’t be able to sleep before midnight, it would be unreasonable to try and go to bed by 10 p.m. Instead of making a drastic change overnight, try to take small steps. Make an effort to go to bed just 10 minutes earlier every day. Repeat this pattern until you reach your goal.

If you are having trouble falling asleep at a decent hour, then you might want to try improving your sleep hygiene. There are some great sustainable sleep products that can help.

2. Exercise outside

The only thing worse than dragging yourself out of bed might be putting on your running shoes at what feels like the crack of dawn. But as difficult as it sounds, it’s important to remember that night owls have a slightly different internal clock than morning people. But being active and getting some sunlight are effective ways to feel more refreshed.

Once you start doing it, you’ll notice a significant different in your energy levels after you exercise. Another advantage of having a morning workout routine is that you’re more likely to stick to it in the long-term.

3. Perk up with tunes

Even after a cup (or two) of coffee, you might still feel bleary-eyed and exhausted. But one of the best ways to perk up in the mornings is by listening to some upbeat songs as you’re getting ready or heading to work.

Listening to music isn’t just an excuse to indulge in an impromptu karaoke session early in the morning; it can also improve your mood by making you feel happier.

4. Prioritize sleep by getting comfy

Getting a good night’s sleep is the best way to feel refreshed in the mornings. The first step is to optimize your space for comfort.

To ensure you invest in the best mattress, consider reading some mattress reviews online before you make a purchase. Though there are many suitable options, a hybrid mattress is a great choice for those who are looking for an ideal combination of support and comfort.

You might not be able to get rid of your night owl habits entirely, but you can still manage to make the most of your mornings with the right tips. Though it might take some time to find your footing, discovering the right routine can help you endure your mornings with minimal groans.

You Can Thrive as a Sustainable Entrepreneur and Night Owl

You may feel overwhelmed trying to run an eco-friendly business. This can be especially true if you are a night owl and struggling to be productive in the morning. The good news is that these morning productivity hacks can help you excel as a sustainable business owner.