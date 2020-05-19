7 Brilliant Leadership Strategies For Green Entrepreneurs

Green businesses have gained a lot of attention in recent years. You would think that green entrepreneurs would be thriving, since there is such a strong demand for green products and services.

Unfortunately, most eco-friendly businesses are struggling. Dina Gerdeman, an author for Harvard Business Review, discussed this in an article she published last year. Gerdeman points out that it is incredibly difficult for green businesses to be profitable.

It can be easy to place the blame on the market. However, the reality is that poor leadership is often to blame. Green entrepreneurs need to practice the right leadership skills to thrive in a competitive market.

Leadership Skills Are the Key to Success as a Green Business Owner

Although being a great leader is something every green business owner strives to be, it is not as easy as you may think. Leadership skills are necessary for managing people and accomplishing a common goal, and it even helps profusely in several ways in daily life. In the words of Napoleon Bonaparte, ‘’a leader is a dealer in hope’’. The statement couldn’t be truer in the field of green entrepreneurship. Green businesses face a plethora of challenges, so they need to know how to inspire their employees.

Leadership qualities are in high demand in all organizations, as it is a necessity for running them at peak efficiency. Green businesses are no exception.

LegalZoom wrote an article on Frederick Dunn, the founder of Dunn Rite Limousine Service, who is an example of a promising leader of a green business. He has found ways to inspire his employees and build a green business. Other green business owners should follow his lead and build the right skills.

The same skills are also needed for employees in green companies, just as much as the entrepreneur. Leadership skills are essential for progressing in a green career, and it is a prerequisite for moving up the ladder in any company. Management skills are mandatory in any higher postings within a company, as every field requires a manager to guide and coordinate their employees for being efficient. It is also an essential skill to switch fields, taking up new projects, and following fresh opportunities for progressing your professional career.

As a leader, you will need to motivate and inspire your subordinates working under you and employ the best practices for getting the best results for your organization. Nowadays, corporates are facing a crisis as employees are not trusting or respecting their managers due to the lack of leadership skills. This deficit can be corrected by implementing the following 7 ways to enhance your leadership and management skills.

7 Ways To Enhance Your Leadership And Management Skills as an Eco-Friendly Business Owner or Employee

1. Practicing Discipline

Discipline is paramount for being a good leader and for reaching your goal. Without discipline, you cannot execute effectively and your idea or vision will go to waste. Practicing it will inspire others around you to have more discipline as well. The amount of discipline you practice at your work will be the predominant factor for showcasing your leadership skills.

You can maintain discipline by ending meetings on time, meeting the deadlines, and confirming appointments to name a few. If you lack discipline and organization skills, you could improve them by implementing a few simple things in your daily life. Start a routine of good habits such as daily exercise, going to sleep, and waking up early and then continue towards other positive habits from there.

This is the most important step to succeeding as a green business owner.

2. Be Passionate

Finding your passion and following it is an essential quality of a great leader in a green business. If you do not care for your work, no one else will take an interest in hearing your views or take counsel from you. You can not fake being passionate and to be inspiring, you need to be ardent in your work. When you are unceasingly innovative and show enthusiasm authentically, your employees will respond by showing eagerness and achieving their goals.

3. Read and Study About Leadership And Management

An excellent way to improve your leadership and management skills is by attending classes or by completing a certificate or degree course. You could undertake an executive leadership program to broaden your knowledge in these subject areas.

You could even consider self-learning by reading relevant books on the subject. Dedicating an hour every day for keeping up to date with the latest industry standards or listening to podcasts, attending webinars, or watching videos from experts in the industry are also great methods.

4. Motivating Others

It is normal for employees to lose their motivation and energy after a few months of working. A good leader should be able to effectively motivate their employees and reinstall their faith in their ambitions. The best way to motivate employees is by understanding their needs and wants, and by giving recognition to the hard-working employees. You can also talk to your employees to learn more about any problems and issues that they may be facing.

5. Have Situational Awareness

Having the awareness to recognize the situation and act accordingly is a sign of a good leader. This skill is useful in anticipating problems before they occur, handling complex projects, and seeing the bigger picture. You will also be able to identify opportunities that others without situational awareness may ignore.

6. Learn To Build Teams

Putting together a team with the right ingredients is vital for success. You must observe your employees and analyse their strengths and weaknesses and create a team that balances the qualities of each other. If you recognize a team that lacks a particular quality, you can consider swapping a member with another team to improve productivity.

7. Let Your Actions Speak For Themselves

The best leaders lead by example instead of advising their subordinates with words. Your actions speak louder than your words and they will be the first thing that a person will remember about you. You must find ways to persuade and challenge them to get out of their comfort zones and work together for the benefit of the team. A good leader inspires and nurtures others to grow both professionally and personally and develop into future leaders.

Great Leadership Skills Are the Key to Success as a Green Business Owner

You will face many challenges as a green business owner. After a point in your career as a green entrepreneur, you will come to realize that your willingness to work hard and to hone your technical skills are not good enough for advancing your career prospects. Along with your skills relative to your field of work, you need to keep progressing your soft skills to make yourself more valuable. The biggest things that affect the profitability of a company are the employees losing their enthusiasm and not working to their potential.

Even if you have good productivity, the lack of a person with good leadership skills at the top will result in a downgrade of team spirit over time. Only a few people are born with leadership skills, and this makes it necessary for the majority of people to practice the skills necessary for becoming a good leader. By enhancing your leadership skills, you can quickly advance to higher positions within an organization as good leaders are in high demand.