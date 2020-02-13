Super Easy Steps to Turn Your Garden into an Eco-Friendly Paradise

Okay, so you’ve firmly decided on making your life a bit more eco-friendly. You’ve started taking the baby steps, and you’ve begun learning about the whole thing by reading articles online — great!

But when it comes to search for ways to become greener in your day to day, it isn’t that easy. Some of the things are kind of inconvenient, others you don’t have time for.

Whatever the case, shifting to a more eco-friendly lifestyle can be a bit tricky. So, let’s go over a couple of ways how you can make it happen with as little hassle as possible.

Place more flowers and plants in your home and backyard.

Introducing some greenery in your life may require a bit of work, but it can also turn out to be a great hobby for you.

Flowers and gardening, more specifically, are a great way to clean up the air in your home or provide a more insect-friendly backyard.

You can invest in planting some flowers that attract bees, or even go a step further and work on creating an ecosystem in your backyard.

Try and ditch the plastic bags from the store.

Can you imagine how many plastic bags we use a day? It’s become a meme now that everyone has a specific drawer in their home just for storing them.

One great alternative is buying a reusable cotton bag. They are fairly cheap and as long as you have one on you every time you go to the store you’ll most likely limit the amount of bags that you buy.

The easiest way to do it immediately is to grab one of the plastic bags that sit in your drawer and have it constantly with you. At least you won’t be buying new ones.

Look for ways to limit the amount of meat that you consume.

Eating lots of meats can have a huge impact on the planet. While some meats are absolutely delicious, trying out some more vegan-based diets can help you on your journey to becoming more eco-friendly.

Still, this is a when dietary change, so always consult with your doctor when it comes to changing the way you eat and your nutrition.

Give recycling a try!

Recycling is the little sister of zero waste. While you can definitely strive to go the zero-waste path, recycling is what will ultimately get you hooked.

The first thing you can do is to implement the three-bin method in your home. Separating your trash by glass, metal and plastic and later throwing it out in the recycling bins can be a great way to limit your trash footprint to the world and have a greener lifestyle.

Whatever ways you choose to go the greener way, the most important thing is to always keep trying. Yes, there are times when you won’t have the cotton bag on you, or you’ll want to eat a nice steak and call it a day.

That’s okay. What’s important is to never stop trying on going the extra steps and implement the eco-lifestyle in your day today.