5 Sustainable Ways Of Disposing Building And Demolition Waste

Building and demolition are one of the major contributors of waste in landfills. Some construction businesses have a waste disposal strategy in place that meets the regulations in proper waste disposal. However, some do not. They go the easy way instead—dumping them on a landfill, which is not ideal due to the insufficiency of landfills today.

Have you ever wondered how crucial proper waste disposal is done? Are you aware of the multitudes of harmful consequences that malpractice of this can bring to you, the community, and the environment? Come to think of the pollution and the hazardous substances in these wastes such as lead on the paint, solvents, adhesives, and cables. Those are just but a few of the long list of hazardous waste materials.

It’s treacherous, right? If you’re still planning to do a construction and demolition project, or you’re one who wants to make a change for your following projects, here are the five sustainable ways you can do to dispose of your building and demolition waste.

1. Sort And Salvage

Once you begin the actual building or demolition process, sorting out wastes is one fundamental action to do. Identify which ones you should recycle and which ones you should dispose of. To help you get started, you can rent out skip bins in Penrith area or one that’s close to you and label them as to the following:

For Reuse : these are items that you can reuse for the next project

: these are items that you can reuse for the next project Hazardous Waste : items like electronics and batteries, or anything that can cause a hazard

: items like electronics and batteries, or anything that can cause a hazard Non-hazardous waste : these are items that do not pose danger but are not reusable

: these are items that do not pose danger but are not reusable For Review: various things that you’re uncertain of which it should belong

Get rid of any waste by directly putting them straight into the labelled bin where they should belong. As you organize waste gradually along the process, you’ll be able to reduce the scattered amount of waste and debris significantly. That means less clean-up time!

2. Reuse And Recycle

Now that you have sorted out every waste, you should properly dispose of all the hazardous and non-hazardous waste. However, you need to do a final sorting for the reusable items and those that are for review.

Keep the things that you think are usable for your next activity. You can keep items such as doors, countertops, sinks, working light bulbs, etc. Doing this will not only save you a good amount of money but keep you from the hassle of having to buy new materials.

3. Donate Them To Recycling Organizations And Charities

For those that aren’t reusable, you can consider donating them to recycling organizations and charities. Always consider the saying that goes ‘Your trash might be somebody else’s treasure.’ Therefore, it’d be best to reach out to these organizations and inquire what type of items they accept. You can also ask if they’ll pick it up from your demolition site or you need to bring it to their area.

If you don’t know any, you can contact your local government to gather more information about such.

You may also ask the local government’s schedule for dump days. This is an activity where people are encouraged to bring in their unusable or unwanted items. You can either sell those items at a low price or give them for free to whoever presents to take them.

4. Garage Sale

Making money out of your demolition waste is indeed a smart action to do, especially when the budget is not a premium. Make sure that items are dismantled carefully so that passers-by or those close to your area will still be interested in buying and making good use of them.

Though this won’t give you much but a little financial help from this is definitely a good thing!

5. Call Professional Waste Removal Services

As soon as you have done your final sorting, make sure to dispose of the remaining waste appropriately. You can get rid of all items that can’t be reused or recycled through professional waste removal services.

It’d be best to call ahead of time and inform them what type of wastes you have. You can also ask questions about how to properly handle them before pick-up.

This can sometimes be costly. However, it’s worth it because you’re not only saving yourself from the hassle but also the possible dangers of these hazardous wastes.

Conclusion

Properly disposing of building and demolition waste can be tough and challenging. However, you can surely do it easier and faster with a good waste management strategy.

Make sure to think smart and act smart. Planning is crucial and adequately doing the action is equally important. Never consider the easy way, but always think of the future benefits of proper waste disposal.

Considering the five ways stated above will bring you closer to a more environment-friendly, budget-saving, hassle-free waste disposal.