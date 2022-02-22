These Are the Occasions When the Easy Way Is also the Eco Way

There is this general wisdom that says nothing worthwhile ever comes easy. If you walk the path of the eco-conscious, you might be inclined to believe it. After all, very little about the blue and green lifestyle is what anyone would call easy. It’s right and good and necessary. But it is far from easy. It often involves spending more money. It usually takes more time and it involves a lot of compromise. Just investigate the prospect of fully converting your household power to solar if you want to see what I mean. Ouch!

Here’s the thing: It doesn’t have to be that way. Things are gradually changing for the better as more pioneers pave the way. Even beyond the green space, we know that we don’t always have to do things the hard way to achieve good results. We have access to no exam life insurance which enables people with pre-existing issues to support and protect their families. The stress of health examinations can and should be eliminated because, at the end of the day, we all have pre-existing issues. Working with a life insurance provider that understands that is an example of the easy way also being the right way. If you want to be green but are daunted by the steep hill you have to climb, consider how it can make your life easier rather than harder:

Make an EV Your Next Ride

Whether you need something to get you to work reliably, or need to literally haul a ton of bricks, you should be shopping electric for your next vehicle. The benefits of eco-friendly cars are well documented. One of the greatest benefits is that you can easily add a plugin station in your garage and top it off overnight. That means you can bypass the gas pump and the electric pump. You will fuel your vehicle for pennies compared to traditional gas vehicles. And you can do it from your own home in safety and comfort. Nothing could be easier or greener.

It might also be easier to finance an electric vehicle. Every major carmaker is working on electrifying existing lines and building new EV models for the new era. The government is still offering incentives to go electric. Both the government and the auto industry are finally on the same, environmentally friendly page. Not only has there never been a better time to buy an EV, but there also has never been an easier time to buy.

Change to LED Bulbs

Led light bulbs are a lot more expensive than incandescent bulbs, at least, initially. That’s just a hard fact we can’t get around. But over the life of the bulb, they are less expensive and better in every way. You can learn everything you need to know about LED bulbs in a few minutes. Here are the headlines:

They use very little power.

They generally stay cool to the touch no matter how long they have been on.

Good LED bulbs last anywhere from 5 to 10 years easily.

The only real downside is the initial investment. Just remember that you are making an investment and not just a purchase. They are easy to buy as you can get them anywhere light bulbs are sold. And they are even easier to use. You just screw them in and forget about them for the better part of the next decade. The environment will thank you for taking the easy route.

Give Your Kids Outdoor Fun

Almost every outdoor recreation is better for the environment than time spent on a computer. If you put up a basketball goal in your backyard, your kids will benefit from it for the rest of their lives. It doesn’t matter if they have an ounce of talent. The only thing that matters is that they have fun chasing the ball and burning off calories. A ball does not need batteries, a screen, or a wifi connection. A ball is as easy as it gets. But it produces the kind of complex health and dexterity benefits no computer program could ever match.

Doing the right thing by the environment can be tough sometimes. But you can find some easy wins when you get an EV, change to LED bulbs, and encourage playtime that doesn’t involve screen time.