3 Things Green Businesses Can Learn From Scandinavia On Sustainability

I recently read a powerful infographic from Visual Capitalist on the world’s most sustainable companies in the world. If you take a look at the infographic, then you will see that 9 out of the 100 top green businesses are in the three Scandinavian countries (Denmark, Sweden and Norway). Given that these countries account for only 21 million people, it is impressive that they are home to almost 10% of the world’s 10 most sustainable businesses.

Other green businesses should learn from their model. They can become more sustainable by following the right steps.

Lessons from Scandinavia’s Ingenious Sustainability Model

Developing an eco-friendly small business is no mean feat. Indeed, creating a business model that eliminates harmful waste and inefficiencies, and that also promotes green causes like recycling, climate-change awareness, and natural preservation is quite impressive in this day and age. Unfortunately, the only constant in business is change.

This means that new companies will eventually need to grow and evolve if they are going to experience sustained success. This is a lesson that Scandanavian countries have learned all too well. With that in mind, today we’ll share three ways that eco-conscious entrepreneurs can ensure that their company has the ability to grow without ever sacrificing their morals to do so. Many green businesses in Sweden, Denmark and Norway have embraced these ideas very successfully. Check them out here:

Create a Strong Culture

Scandanavian countries are very collectivist. That mindset extends to their business cultures, which helps them be more successful.

While a business leader can set the tone for an entire organization, it is up to the individual actions and beliefs of its employees to ensure positive outcomes. Ultimately, even the most dynamic business leaders need a dedicated team to support them and help them achieve their goals. That goes double for eco-friendly companies.

It’s imperative that your employees not only possess the abilities to carry out their job, but also share in your ideals and mission. The good news is that there are a range of methods that business leaders can utilize to promote a strong company culture. They can provide helpful resources such as soft skills training videos to help integrate new employees. They can create team-wide goals and reward their staff for their hard work and endeavor. And they can solicit feedback from their team and create new policies and vision based on it.

Form Quality Partnerships

There is a reason that Norway has generated 97% of its energy from sustainable sources. Companies over there have built strong partnerships with other green businesses. Green businesses here need to follow the same guidelines.

Just because you have a vision for your company, and the planet as a whole, it doesn’t mean other business leaders share it. The unfortunate truth is that plenty of successful organizations don’t adhere to green standards. In the end, it’s up to eco-friendly entrepreneurs to partner with each other to boost each one another’s visibility and viability. Eco-friendly companies should form strong partnerships in order to stay green and competitive at the same time.

Embrace the Cutting Edge

New technology offers innovative businesses the opportunity to both 1) form tangible competitive advantages and 2) cut down on potentially harmful or wasteful practices. It’s no exaggeration to say that new tech could be key to solving pressing climate-change problems in the not-so-distant future. As such, eco-friendly business leaders should make investing in new technology a staple of their company policy. True, adapting to new tech can sometimes prove tricky, but the advantages far outweigh any potential drawbacks.

Scandinavia Countries Can Teach Us a Lot About Sustainability

There are a lot of great ways that you can lead a greener business. You might want to explore the ideas put forth by successful eco-friendly companies in Sweden, Denmark and Norway.