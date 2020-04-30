5 Brilliant Frugal And Eco-Friendly Changes To Start Making Today!

We’re all familiar with the current issues surrounding climate change and the state of our planet. We recently read a team of meteorologists claim that 2020 will be the hottest year on record. Sadly, it is just going to keep getting worse.

We’re also all familiar with the current issues surrounding our bank accounts, bills, debt and trying to make our money stretch a little further each month.

Thankfully, there is an answer. By altering some of your daily habits, you can do your bit to save the planet and combat climate change all while saving yourself money and stress.

It isn’t just green living sites like Blue and Green Tomorrow that are pushing this direction. Even the Motley Fool and other major financial sites are arguing that you can save money by going green.

In the meantime, we're going to look at how you can save money and the planet with these money-saving tips!

Hang up a clothesline

Dryers can be incredibly convenient, especially if you need a particular item of clothing fast. However, dryers are also incredibly expensive to run and take a huge amount of energy to power them through each cycle. Clothes dryers actually consume more energy than all but two other major appliances.

So, instead of switching on your dryer, try switching to a clothesline instead. Even if you don’t have an outdoor space, you could consider hanging up your washing inside your home or airing it on your balcony.

Use power adapters or bars with on/off switches

We seldom have enough power outlets in our homes, which is why many of us opt for power bars or adaptors to provide us with more sockets. However, as many of us are in the habit of leaving items plugged in and switched on at the mains, a bar or adapter with an on/off switch is much more convenient, environmentally friendly and can reduce your energy bills!

Get yourself a library card

If you enjoy reading then, you’re probably accustomed to purchasing books quite often. As wonderful as paper books are, they’re not always environmentally friendly. With this in mind consider heading to your local library to enjoy your latest read. You’ll save plenty of money too. Or head to a second-hand bookstore instead.

Switch to LED lights

LED lights last much longer than your traditional energy-saving bulbs, which means that having them installed will save you money in the long run. How much of a difference do they make? A lot! One study found that they reduced carbon emissions by 570 million tons in 2018 alone. We can curb climate change considerably by shifting towards using them.

They’re also versatile and stylish. LED bulbs don’t contain any nasty chemicals and they take less energy to run!

Buy a reusable water bottle

Do you pick up a bottle of water at lunch every day? Or when you head out for a walk? Not only is bottled water expensive but the plastic bottles we then throw away end up in our oceans or in landfill, taking hundreds of years to break down. Instead of damaging your finances and your planet, buy a reusable water bottle instead!

Going Green is Crucial for Saving Money

Are you expecting to save the planet and your wallet at the same time? There are plenty of great ways to do so. Fortunately, frugality and eco-friendly living go hand in hand. You can cut your carbon footprint by taking the steps listed above.