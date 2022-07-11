Choosing the Best Air Filter as Pollution Levels Worsen

Pollution is becoming a greater concern than ever. The World Health Organization reports that around 7 million people die of pollution inhalation every year.
Pollution and global warming harm the community. Due to the adverse effect on human health, many homeowners are buying air filters.
Air filters can help to give your home better air quality by removing pollutants and contaminants in air circulation. Modern air filters have many significant effects on health and quality of life. If you are living in a city with tremendous air pollution, then you may want to make this investment.
Air Filters Are Essential as Pollution Levels Skyrocket
We published an overview of a report on the problems with air pollution. We showed that around 95% of the world population is breathing air that is dangerously polluted.
You need to minimize your exposure to pollution as much as possible. This is going to mean purifying the air in your own home.
If you are a homeowner seeking the best air filter for your home to mitigate the risks of pollution, here are the things you need to consider when buying.
The size of the air filter
Since many homes have different needs and preferences, filter sizes also vary. There are many air filter options you can choose from online. A 20x25x5 air filter size works well for your home. A bigger size air filter is better for filtering more contaminants in the air.
If you are unaware of the size of your air filters, there are a few ways to find out, including:
- checking out the label of the air filter
- measuring the air filter by getting the length, width, and depth
- measuring the air intake
Features and performance level of the air filter
You can base the quality of an air filter on its available features and performance.
There are different features of an air filter, this includes:
- the resistance level of the air filter
- ENERGY STAR certification issued by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- carburettor system
The best air filter should have a high-performance level on the following:
- removes bacteria and air contaminants
- removes odour and other gaseous pollutants
- great resistance to overheating
You can quantify the performance level of an air filter by Minimum Efficiency Reporting Values (MERV) ratings.
The MERV rating ranges from 1 to 20, and air filters with a high MERV rating are better at trapping particulates in the air.
Type of air filter
Air filters come in different forms and types, and these air filters also differ in material, shape, and layout. Here are different types of air filters:
Fibreglass or spun glass air filters
A fibreglass air filter is a safe and inexpensive type of filter you can use for your home. A fibreglass filter usually has a MERV rating of 1 to 4.
Pleated filters
A pleated air filter is from a fine polyester or cotton material. This filter can capture tiny particles up to 0.3 microns in diameter.
High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter
A HEPA filter can remove 99.97% of particles and contaminants. The particulates include bacteria and other airborne particles.
Washable air filters or electrostatic filters
A washable air filter is a reusable filter that can trap dust and debris inside your home. This air filter is more efficient than other types of air filters.
Eco-Friendliness
Of course, if you are committed to living a sustainable lifestyle, then you want to buy an air filter that is good for the planet. You can read this article to learn more about buying an eco-friendly filter.
Maintenance of the air filter
The air filter collects and builds up dust, particles, and contaminants. Air filter maintenance is necessary to collect this build-up.
In choosing the best air filter for your home, you should consider the level of maintenance needed for that air filter type.
A clogged and unmaintained air filter has negative effect, which includes:
- interference with the air filter’s efficiency
- the air filter will more like to break down
- compromised air quality at home
- higher utility bills
- more dirt inside your home
- damage and negative effect on the environment
To avoid these adverse effects, here are a few tips you can do to maintain your air filters:
- checking the air filter regularly
- investing in good quality air filter
- replacing the air filter when needed
- cleaning the air filter
Your budget
You will need to consider your budget when buying an air filter. Your budget will determine the kind of air filter you can buy, and a lower budget will give you limited choices.
If you have a limited budget, you can try checking online for used or second-hand air filters that are still working.
Get the Right Air Filter as Pollution Levels Worsen
You might need an air filter as pollution levels worsen. Around half of the world population is finding the pollution problem has gotten worse for them, so you have to choose the right air filter to help.
You determine the best air filter for your home by considering many factors. Choosing many options can be very confusing, and it is necessary to know your considerations to keep up with your home’s needs.
Ultimately, the best consideration will be the positive effect on your health and the quality airflow it can give your home.
