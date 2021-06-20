6 Eco-Friendly Dog Training Tips You Should Start Doing

Are you proud to be a responsible dog owner who makes sure that all your pet’s needs are met? That’s great! Now, let’s take it up another notch.

Being an animal lover doesn’t end with taking good care of your own pet– what is even more impressive is if you also care about the environment and the other animals that are living in it.

Going green involves a holistic lifestyle change, and this includes being an eco-friendly dog parent. In this article, we’ll share some helpful tips for house training your dog while being gentle on the planet.

1. Prevent messy “accidents” and wasteful cleanup by training your dog to go on potty breaks on a schedule.

With messy ‘accidents’ comes the cleanup process that can be considered wasteful because it involves unnecessary additional resource consumption. You’ll have to use cleaners and towels that add to your household wastes.

These accidents can be easily avoided if you establish a routine and train your dog to go on potty breaks on a specific schedule. For instance, you can let your dog go as soon as it wakes up, after meals, after playing, and before going to bed. Although this may sound like a lot of potty breaks and consequently, trips outside, this is definitely worth it.

Keep in mind though that you might need to be a bit more flexible, especially at first, as your dog may not be able to follow the routine exactly.

2. Use environmentally-friendly cleaners.

Accidents happen no matter how much effort you put into house training your dog. However, if you’re determined to go green, you can opt for environmentally-friendly pet products for your cleanup.

You’ll find a lot of pet- and eco-friendly products such as vinegar and castile soap, which is a versatile vegetable-based soap. Do your own research and try out different options until you find one that works best for you.

Also, instead of using paper towels, use towels whenever you can. Alternatively, you can use recycled paper towels not only for cleaning up accidents that your dog makes, but also for your personal daily use.

3. Reinforce good potty behavior by rewarding your dog.

When it comes to dog training, rewards or positive reinforcement are a big deal. So when your dog shows good potty behavior, give it a nice treat, pet it, and give verbal praises.

These positive reinforcements can speed up the house-training process and help your dog learn the rules and boundaries much faster. Also, it’s not recommended to scold your dog when an accident happens.

Clean up the mess and be more mindful next time so you can get it outside in time– because more often than not, your dog can’t do it alone.

4. Make your own training treats or buy in bulk.

Instead of buying small plastic bags of treats that you can use as rewards for training your dog, buying in bulk at independent pet stores can significantly reduce your plastic waste. Better yet, you can also try making your own dog training treats.

One of the easiest ways to do this is by buying fresh meat from your local meat shop, dehydrating the meat or baking it, and then cutting it into smaller, bite-sized pieces. You can also use liverwurst, small slices of cheese, chopped carrots, and other fresh fruits or vegetables.

However, keep in mind that some fruits and vegetables are bad for your dog. So do your research on what’s healthy for your pet and then try them out. Once you find out what your dog loves, you can use it as an effective reinforcer of good behavior.

Also, there are recipes for things such as peanut butter treats that you can make with your kids. So basically, you’re hitting two birds with one stone– making your dog some tasty treats from healthier ingredients while bonding with your family. It’s totally a win-win!

Aside from treats, you might want to do the same for your dog food. Apply the same principle of buying in bulk or create your own pet chow instead of buying. If you opt to buy, choose the type of dog food that come from organic, sustainable farms because these are healthier and more eco-friendly options.

5. Buy from eco-friendly companies.

Whether it’s for your dog training treats, leash, toys, or any other pet training necessities, buy from companies that make the effort to reduce their environmental footprint.

You can always find such information about companies online or simply ask store keepers. By supporting these companies that are striving to do their part in preserving the environment, you are also contributing to their initiative.

Typically, companies that sell eco-friendly products are big on recycling and use significantly less plastic. You should find out more about a company’s manufacturing process with a little research.

6. Don’t throw away your old pet gear and accessories– donate them!

Used collars, leashes, and other pet gear that you used in training your dog can be donated instead of thrown away if you’re planning to replace them with new ones. Additionally, your dog’s toys, bowls, clothing, and beds can be given a second life by donating them to your local animal shelter and animal rescue organizations.

If you find these items to be slightly damaged, make the extra effort of sewing up holes or doing some quick fixes before donating them. Not only will you find greater satisfaction in knowing that they didn’t end up in the landfill, but you’ll also feel better with the thought that a rescued dog is appreciating your donation.

Final Thoughts

Who would’ve thought that you can be a loving dog owner while maintaining a strong commitment to save the environment all at the same time?

Through the eco-friendly dog training tips outlined in this article, you and your pet can live greener lives. Make your dog healthier, happier, and well-trained while reducing your impact on our planet– start making these small changes in your dog training and pet care habits today! You should also remember that if you have any questions you should reach out to a professional dog trainer like Delaware K9 Academy for professional help and advice.