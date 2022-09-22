5 Great Eco-Friendly Mental Health Technologies

There are a lot of things that things that you have to do when you are trying to live an eco-friendlier life. You have to make some important sacrifices if you want to lower your carbon footprint. You might have to travel less, because tourism accounts for 8% of the global carbon footprint. You will also want to consider investing in renewable energy.

Fortunately, you don’t have to stop investing in technology that makes you healthier. In fact, the long-term benefits of technology might be a net positive for the environment as well as your health.

You will want to be aware of the benefits of using technology for both your wellness and the environment. This is one of the ways that healthcare is going green.

Are Mental Health Apps Eco-Friendly?

You might be inclined to think that mental health apps are not good for the environment, because they use electricity. However, they can have some long-term net benefits for the planet. These include the following:

You might not need to see a therapist as often if you look after your mental health with these apps. This reduces the time that you spend traveling, which lowers their carbon footprint.

You will be less likely to have physical health issues if you take care of your mental health. This is going to help your long-term well being, which reduces your need for certain pharmaceuticals and other medical accommodations. This reduces your carbon footprint and material waste as well.

Many of these devices have been developed to be eco-friendlier.

You will want to invest in any wellness solutions that can help the planet. If mental health apps can lower your carbon footprint, then you can give them a try.

Choose the Best Mental Wellness Apps to Improve Your Health and the Planet

How Technology Contributes To Your Mental Wellness: Key Trends In 2022

Mental health is just as important as physical health, but it can be difficult to maintain mental well-being when you regularly deal with stress, anxiety, or depression. Fortunately, novel iOS app development products can help you improve your mental health. You don’t have to leave a huge carbon footprint to get these benefits. So, it is time to unveil the five coolest wellness technology trends to keep an eye on in 2022!

What Is Mental Health Technology?

Mental health technology is any technology used to support mental health and well-being. That includes apps, wearables, websites, and even games. Mental health technology aims to provide users with tools and resources to help them manage their mental health more effectively.

For example, people can use some apps to track mood swings, monitor sleep patterns, and provide relaxation techniques. In addition, some websites and games are designed to help people learn about different aspects of mental health and how to cope with different challenges. Ultimately, mental health technology aims to make it easier for people to live happier and healthier lives.

3 Reasons To Use Mental Health Tech Tools

Just like we confer all our concerns to the doctor for our physical health, we should also seek professional help for our mental health to stay well. However, not everyone has access to mental health services. That is where mental health tech tools come into play. Here are three reasons why we shouldn’t underestimate the value of mental health technology.

Positive change

There are apps and online tools with different functioning principles that can help us to manage mental health. For example, many apps can help to remove the stigma around mental health by normalizing conversations about mental health issues.

Other apps can provide structure and support by helping us to track our moods and symptoms, set goals, and find coping strategies. By using mental health technology, we can bring positive change into our lives and help to improve our well-being.

Lower stress

Anyone who’s ever dealt with stress or anxiety knows it can be all-consuming. It makes it difficult to concentrate at work, enjoy time with friends and family, and even get a good night’s sleep. While there’s no magic cure for stress, there are different types of mental health technology that can help to cope with stress and promote overall well-being.

Some people find that using a meditation app can help to clear their minds and reduce stress levels. Others prefer to use a tracking app to monitor their moods and identify patterns that may be triggering their stress. And some apps focus on relaxation and breathing exercises.

Balanced life

From work and family obligations to caring for our homes and pets, we often let our well-being fall by the wayside. Fortunately, many tools and technologies can help us live a more balanced life.

Mental health technology can take many forms, from apps that track our moods and sleep patterns to virtual reality therapies that help us manage anxiety and stress. We can learn to enjoy a more balanced life by taking advantage of these tools. In addition to improving our mental health, they help us stay physically healthy and active.

5 Wellness Technology Trends In 2022

Feeling like you would love to try wellness technology but do not know where to start? No problem! Here are some of the top wellness technology trends for mental health. They all have a reasonably low carbon footprint, so you should give them a try if you want to protect the planet.

Trend # 1: Mindfulness meditation apps

One of the best things about mindfulness meditation is that it can be done anywhere, at any time. Apps like Headspace and Calm offer guided meditation sessions that teach you to focus your attention on the breath and let go of intrusive thoughts. Shorter sessions are also available that are perfect for taking a break during a hectic day.

With regular practice, mindfulness meditation can help to improve your mental health by reducing stress and anxiety levels. It can also sustain better sleep and increase your overall sense of well-being.

Trend #2: Health tracking devices

Mental health is an influential part of overall health, but it cannot be easy to track. Health tracking devices track sleeping patterns, physical activity, and mood swings. By monitoring these things, we can get a better sense of how our mental health is doing on a day-to-day basis.

Many health tracking devices also offer tips and tricks for improving mental health. For example, some devices may suggest ways to get more exercise or reduce stress levels.

Trend #3: Mood-tracking apps

Mood tracking apps can help when we need to check in with ourselves and see how we’re doing. Thus, for instance, Happify is one app that offers activities and games designed to develop positive thinking patterns and reduce stress. 7 Cups of Tea is another app that provides on-demand access to trained listeners who can provide support and empathy.

Used regularly, these apps can be a valuable resource for anyone struggling with mental health issues as it helps to identify triggers, work through negative emotions, and develop healthy coping mechanisms.

Trend #4: Online therapy services

There are different online therapy services available today. These services are a convenient and affordable way to get help from a licensed therapist.

Research has shown that online therapy can be just as effective as traditional face-to-face therapy. Online therapy can be very flexible as you can schedule sessions around your busy schedule. If you are considering using an online therapy service, be sure to choose one accredited and offers a free trial period to try it out before committing to it.

Trend #5: Brain training games

Brain training games are another wellness technology trend that might work well to improve your mental health. Two good examples in this regard are Lumosity and Elevate. Lumosity offers a variety of games designed to improve memory, attention, flexibility, and problem-solving skills.

Elevate similarly focuses on boosting cognitive skills and provides exercises to improve emotional well-being. Studies have shown that both Lumosity and Elevate can help improve mental health in various ways.

Use the Best Mental Health Technology to Protect Both Your Health and the Planet

Mental health is a significant and life-changing aspect of overall wellness. You might be able to lower your long-term carbon footprint by protecting your mental health, since you won’t need to rely on pain management pharmaceuticals and other medical devices that harm the planet.

Thanks to the ever-growing selection of technology tools, it’s easier to find an app, tool, or service that will meet your mental health needs. Whether you’re looking for a mindfulness meditation practice, anxiety relief resources, or want to track your mood over time. There’s something out there for everyone.