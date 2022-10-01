5 Eco Improvements That Could Increase the Value of Your Home

Energy and the environment are never far from the headlines these days and we all need to do our bit. In this article, we’ll be talking about the 5 eco improvements you can make to your home to increase its value – and help the planet.

There are a number of ways properties can stand out in today’s housing market. What is becoming increasingly popular is houses that offer eco-friendly attributes that not only make the property cheaper to run, but also gives consideration to its carbon footprint. Therefore, eco-friendly homes are becoming more popular.

The market for eco-friendly homes is projected to be worth over $556 billion by 2031. You will want to keep this in mind when making improvements to your home.

In the UK, there is a lot of focus of how we can make greener improvements to our lives through housing, workplaces, and even our diet. Because of this, many people are looking to purchase properties that check this sustainability box. So, how can you make your property appeal to these people?

Seeking the advice of a conveyancing solicitor in Oxfordshire, London, Manchester, or wherever you live, can provide you with the means to sell the property once you’ve nailed the renovations. But, before you take the leap, it’s important to know how you can make your property more valuable for eco-warriors. Take a look…

What is an Eco-Friendly Home?

An eco-friendly home is a house or flat which uses and saves energy efficiently thereby using less energy and, also, saving money, something which is particularly important during the current cost of living crisis.

While there are many things that we can all do to save energy on a day to day basis, demanding buyers are now looking for properties which contain features which actively save energy consistently.

What Eco Improvements Can Be Made to Properties?

There are a lot of ways to make homes eco-friendlier. Making your home more sustainable and eco-friendly doesn’t necessarily mean making huge and costly changes. In fact, there are a number of things that you can do to make your home more eco-friendly – and many of these are inexpensive.

In this section, we’ll take you through five ways in which you can start making your home more energy efficient and eco-friendly today.

1. Solar Panels

Solar electricity panels (photovoltaics) are panels which can be fitted to the roof of your home. These clever panels harness energy from the sun and then convert that power into electricity.

This, essentially, means that you can create low-cost energy for your home while saving on the planet’s resources. Unfortunately, solar panels are not suitable for every home as they can usually only be fitted on roofs with a pitch of between 30 and 40 degrees. Before considering investment in solar panels, it’s a good idea to have a professional inspect your home to make sure that this is a suitable solution.

While fitting solar panels on your home will set you back around £6500, it’s estimated that they can save you around £514 per year on electricity costs, as well as being extremely environmentally friendly.

2. Insulation

Fitting proper insulation into your home can save a considerable amount of energy and money through heat loss and, it’s a good idea to hire the services of a professional who will be able to let you know which areas of your home could benefit from new or upgraded insulation.

A huge amount of heat is lost through the roof and walls of your home and, so, making sure that these areas are properly insulated can save a considerable amount of energy and make your home more attractive to a potential buyer.

While this will involve an up-front financial investment, the savings on energy and potential appeal to a buyer will absolutely make this worthwhile.

3. Water Saving Features

On average, an individual will use around 152 litres of water per day – which can add up to a hefty bill as well as being harmful to the planet. As well as thinking about ways you can cut down on your water use, you can also invest in water saving features such as low or dual flush toilets or composting toilets which will help you to prevent water waste.

It’s also worth considering some small but worthwhile changes such as reusing dishwater for your garden as well as being more mindful of your water usage in general.

4. Windows

Around an incredible 18% of the total heat in a house is lost through the windows, through inadequate glazing and through damaged or old window frames. Investing in new, double-glazed windows for your home can significantly reduce energy and heat loss, making your home feel warmer.

Although new windows are, of course, a considerable investment, the long-term savings can be extremely significant. With less drafty windows you may not need heating on as much saving you money on heating in the long run.

If you don’t have the budget for brand new windows, you might consider some other energy saving features such as improved insulation and clear panels to help you to keep as much heat and energy as possible where it belongs – inside your home.

5. Smart Meters

You will no doubt have heard of these clever gadgets, particularly in recent times as we navigate the energy crisis. Smart meters are gadgets which can be fitted into your home quickly and easily and once installed, will help you to regulate your energy use by providing updated readings of your use.

In the UK, many households are entitled to have smart meters installed free of charge so it’s worth checking with your local council to see if your home fits into this category. If this is not the case, smart meters are relatively inexpensive to install into your home yourself.

Going green could increase the value of your home…

As the world moves toward the 2030 sustainability goals, we’re all becoming more and more aware of the importance of protecting our planet’s resources. As well as doing our bit during our daily lives, making your home more eco-friendly will not only make your house more attractive to a buyer but may also increase its value when it comes to the time to sell.