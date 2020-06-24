Five Unexpected Eco-Friendly Crop Treatments Emerge In 2020

There is a lot of debate about the merits of cannabis as an environmentally friendly medical option. Last year, The Environmental Magazine discussed this debate in detail.

The truth is that there are many environmental benefits of cannabis. However, it needs to be grown and cultivated in an eco-friendly manner. Fortunately, new eco-friendly crop treatments are emerging, which are helping minimize the harmful environmental footprint.

Eco-Friendly Crop Treatments Provide Great Benefits for Cannabis Production

Cannabis-based products provide incredible health benefits for patients. In some states, the patients who receive medicinal cannabis are allowed to grow their own cannabis crops. However, when growing these cannabis crops, it is necessary for the patients to follow treatment techniques to prevent the plants from becoming unhealthy or failing to provide the patient with the full benefit of the medication. You also want to minimize the harmful effects on the environment.

Using the following 5 unexpected and affordable crop treatments in 2020 helps the patients treat their crops and prevent damage.

1. Preventing Fusarium Spores

You need environmentally friendly treatments to stop fungus. One eco-friendly option is baking soda.

Using bacillus pumilus lowers the risks of Fusarium spores in marijuana plants. The fungus is known to damage the xlyematic tissue of the cannabis plant and prevent the plants from thriving. The fungus if untreated will spread throughout the plant and kill it. If the patient applies the bacillus pumilus onto the plant, the marijuana plants have an increased immune response that prevents the fungus from taking over and keeps the plant healthy throughout its life cycle. Patients who want to learn more about using bacillus pumilus to treat their cannabis plants can learn about i49 right now.

2. Protecting Hydroponic Marijuana Plants

Penn State University has talked about the environmental benefits of hydroponics. Using barley straw helps the patients keep algae away from their crops. In hydroponic designs, algae can become a serious problem and take over the plant. Patients can get barley straw in many forms to treat their hydroponic crops. This includes pellets that are easier to use and distribute throughout the hydroponic design. Controlling algae can prevent any damage to the crops and give the patient the full benefit of growing their plants through hydroponics.

3. Using Ampelomyces Quisqualis

Using ampelomyces quaisqualis helps the patient control mildew in their marijuana crops. Essentially, the fungi is classified as a mycoparasite that eats all the mildew off the plant without damaging the marijuana plant. The patient will need to reapply the ampelomyces quisqualis every three weeks for the maximum benefit. The fungus is a common ingredient in several fungicides, but it is more beneficial in organic form.

4. Using Copper Sulfate

Using copper sulfate helps fight off funguses and bacterial that threaten the marijuana plants. Mold that is powdery is more likely to develop on plants that are grown from seeds. Spotty leaves are possible with bacteria takes over the plants. It is vital for the patients to use copper sulfate as an organic treatment on its own or to choose products that contain it to fight adverse effects on the plants. It is applied in the vegetative stage of plant growth only.

5. Using Bacillus Subtilis

Using Bacillus subtilis is commonly found in soils that are used to grow marijuana plants. It is a great fungus for eliminating mildew species that are gray in color. The fungus is a more organic way to protect the plants from mildew and keep the plants healthier for a longer duration. Patients can use the organic form of the fungus and add it to the soil, or they can use moldicide that have the fungus as an ingredient.

Cannabis-based products can provide health benefits for patients if the patients grow the plants appropriately. With medicinal marijuana prescriptions, patients have the option to grow their own plants. When growing their own plants, it is vital for the patients to discover different ways to treat the plants and prevent funguses, bacteria, and other harmful substances from damaging the plants.

Eco-Friendly Crop Treatments Are Great for Cannabis Industry

The cannabis industry is thriving, but we are still discussing its environmental impacts. Fortunately, there are several great crop treatments that make it ideal for the environment.