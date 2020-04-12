Fast Cash Or Green Loan: Best Ways To Fund Your Green Home Upgrade

Sustainable housing is becoming far more popular these days. It is estimated that 84% of homes now have sustainable features.

This trend is understandable, since the greenhouse effect has become rampant. Because of this, many people nowadays have become very eco-conscious. Companies build eco-friendly buildings, and families upgrade their home to be more eco-friendly. Architects and engineers have also started to incorporate green living into their designs.

Green living became a trend and many people wanted to follow it. One poll showed half of all consumers want to be environmentally friendly shoppers. Even 46% of baby boomers fit these criteria. However, the cost of green upgrades may hurt your savings. It is the reason why many loan companies have created a way to help finance green upgrades.

Unfortunately, financing a sustainable construction project isn’t always easy. The good news is that you have a couple of options.

How Do You Finance a Green Building Project?

Let’s see how you can fund your green upgrade if you want to follow the green living trend.

Green Loan

A green loan is an initiative from the government, which gives people the option to borrow money to go green. It is made available for individuals and businesses who wish to go eco-friendly. It is the government’s way to help reduce greenhouse gasses and ultimately eliminate them from the atmosphere.

The green loan also has its advantages and disadvantages, just like any other loan options available. EnergyStar has talked about the trend towards green mortgages. Let’s examine its pros and cons and see if it is the best option for you.

Pros

Unlike conventional loans, a green loan does not require you to pay upfront cash or home equity. Other financing programs that offer green loans do not have nominal fees or repayment penalties.

Green loans have lower interest rates than other loans available. It is also available for borrowers with a broader range of credit. Other financing programs offer green loans with no interest at all, but a few states only offer it.

Cons

When applying for a green loan, the lender will have to check or study the purpose of the loan as a part of the process. This loan allows one goal only, and this is to finance environmentally friendly projects. Hence, lenders will look into the purpose and decide whether to grant you the loan or not. It is one of the disadvantages of green loans.

Another disadvantage of this type of loan is the requirements needed in processing the loan itself. Lenders may ask for more documents than in a conventional loan process. It is because the loan that you are applying for has a goal. And that goal is to help our planet heal.

Borrowers have to manage the green loan proceeds properly. They can do this by tracking how the proceeds are used by crediting it into a dedicated Green Loan account. As a borrower, you have a responsibility for maintaining appropriate records to check and monitor how the green loan was used, and identify if it has a significant impact on the environment.

Overall, applying for a green loan is complicated and inconvenient. Many documents are needed to apply, and more documents are required along the way as you use the funds.

Fast Cash Loan

A fast cash loan or also known as quick loans, is one of the conventional loan options where you receive your borrowed cash directly and quickly. This loan option may not be offered for the sole purpose of green living, but you can use the money you can borrow from this option to make that upgrade possible.

Let’s take a look at its pros and cons and decide whether this is your best option or not.

Pros

The apparent advantage of a fast cash loan is having your money available quickly. You can receive your cash within 24 hrs after you complete the loan and approval process. This quick action is made possible by the advancing technology of today. From the name itself, a fast cash loan is the quickest way to borrow money for whatever purpose you have.

The other pros for a fast cash loan are the simplified application process. You can apply or process your loan online anytime, anywhere. It is also available online, making it hassle-free, and it is open 24/7.

Fast cash loans also have the possibility of flexible repayment offers. Because of this, your lender can give you the option to set the amount you would like to pay in every schedule. This flexibility will provide you with the opportunity to set your own pace in repayment based on your capability.

Having bad credit is not a problem if you want to apply for a fast cash loan. As long as you can prove that you have a stable income and provide all requirements the lender needs, then you are eligible for the loan. Lenders who offer fast cash loans are more interested in your level of income and employment status more than your credit history.

Cons

The most common problem of a fast cash loan is if you fail to repay your loan. If you do fail, the lender will charge you with late fees. If you know that you can’t pay your monthly repayment religiously, then maybe this is not a good option for you.

You also need to be very picky in which you apply for this type of loan. A fast cash loan is the most offered type of loan by the scammers. It is because providing a fast payout will encourage many people to apply. You have to be very vigilant and always do a background check.

You Have Multiple Options When You Need to Finance an Eco-Friendly Building Project

It doesn’t matter if your loan purpose is to have eco-friendly projects. You can still opt for conventional loan options for this. Whatever your choice is, the important thing is that you can afford the interest rates and only borrow money that you can afford to pay. It is also vital that you are comfortable with whatever platform you choose.