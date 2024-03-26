Your Dream of Having an Eco-Friendly Bathroom Is Within Reach

There is a large gap between the people that want to live green lifestyles and those that actually do so. YouGov conducted a survey showing that 77% of people want to live more sustainably. Unfortunately, only 27% of people can truly be considered eco-friendly citizens.

If you want to have an eco-friendly lifestyle, then you need to make changes at home. This is going to involve making eco-friendly home improvements, including upgrading your bathroom. We have touched on the benefits of having a green bathroom in the past, but want to cover the topic in more depth.

The room we all use regularly but is often left neglected is the bathroom. When was the last time your bathroom got an upgrade? You will want to try to make it more sustainable in the process.

What to Consider When Upgrading Your Bathroom to Be Eco-Friendly

For most people, this is when they moved into their home, and yet other rooms get redecorated and renovated often, whether it is laying a new carpet or buying a new mattress for your bed. It is now time to redesign and redecorate your bathroom. You will want to take sustainability into consideration during the process.

Why?

You may wonder what the point of upgrading your bathroom is. It is simple: Your bathroom is used by everyone in the household and any guests you have regularly. You change around your living space and bedroom regularly because you spend a lot of time there.

Can you imagine laying in your dream bathtub with the lighting you have always wanted in a bathroom you never thought you could have?

What?

Cost

When it comes to cost, many companies offer free design consultations, so this aspect will not be an additional cost, depending on where you go. Most companies also offer free delivery to your home, which again will save you a delivery charge or fuel and hire costs for a van to collect your dream bathroom suite.

As for the suite itself, the cost will depend on what you want to buy. Whether you can find it in a sale or if you can get a deal by working with the design team.

Your budget is the limit. Most companies will work within your budget and give you alternatives if something you want is not within reach.

How Do You Make Your Bathroom Upgrade Eco-Friendly?

There are a lot of things that you can do to make your bathroom upgrade more eco-friendly. You can start by investing in water-saving fixtures such as low-flow toilets, faucets, and showerheads. These features will help to minimize water consumption without impacting waterflow more than necessary. This is a great way to reduce bathroom waste.

You will also want to try to use sustainable building materials like bamboo, reclaimed wood, or recycled glass for flooring, countertops, and cabinetry can add natural beauty while reducing the demand for new resources. It is also a good idea to use energy-efficient LED lighting and take advantage of natural light by using skylights or larger windows can lower electricity usage, as well as adding a programmable thermostat for your bathroom’s heating system to regulate energy usage efficiently.

Finally, you should choose non-toxic, low VOC (volatile organic compound) paints and sealants to improve indoor air quality. Finally, incorporating proper ventilation systems can prevent moisture buildup, mold growth, and indoor air pollutants, ensuring a healthier environment for you and the planet. By implementing these tips, you can create a sustainable and stylish bathroom that minimizes environmental impact without sacrificing comfort or style.

Summary

Your dream bathroom is not out of reach and you don’t have to harm the planet to enjoy it. Give yourself the eco-friendly bathroom you have always wanted, and relax in the space you want to be in, not the space you have. You can find more great eco-friendly home improvement tips on this article from CNET or from our blog.

Having a new bathroom can not only help you enjoy the space you have but can also increase the worth of your house if you ever want to sell.