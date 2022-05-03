Eco-Friendly Bathroom Routine: Six Tips for a Greener Lifestyle

Demand for sustainability is growing by the year. The National Association of Realtors reports that half of Realtors have helped customers buy eco-friendly homes. However, many customers don’t take the right steps to keep their property eco-friendly.

One important thing you must do is make sure your bathroom is kept eco-friendly. What does an environmentally friendly bathroom look like?

The amount of resources you need to build and maintain a bathroom will be lower if you make sure it is eco-friendlier. The waste and energy you produce will also be reduced. For example, installing LED lighting or using water-efficient products are two options. The Department of Energy reports that you can reduce the amount of energy needed for lighting by 75% by simply switching to LED lights.

Eco-friendly bathrooms have numerous advantages, including the fact that they reduce your carbon footprint and help lower your monthly utility expenses. Indoor air quality can be improved by adding plants or aromatherapy diffusers, which have positive health effects (the latter treats odors like mold). Eco-friendly bathrooms are both healthier and better for the planet!

Is bathing daily sustainable?

A typical bath uses between 1.7 and 12 gallons of water. The size of the tub and the time spent in it both factor into this. If you’re trying to save water, you can take a shower instead or look for stand-alone tubs that are more environmentally friendly.

Is it possible to continue taking a bath sustainably? Yes, but you’ll have to put in some effort to get there. You can save up to 20% more water by taking shorter and less frequent baths than you would if you were constantly bathing every day. Using too many soaps and shampoos is also a bad idea, so try to limit your time in the tub.

The Best Way to Have a Green Bathroom

Dispose of Single-Use Containers

It has become increasingly difficult to reuse plastic bottles because of the widespread use of disposable bottles. The amount of waste produced by single-use bottles is staggering. Instead of single-use bottles, welcome to the world of environmentally friendly, long-term-sustainable bathrooms.

There has been an increase in the number of products that feature environmentally friendly packaging, such as reusable bags and bottles. There are some companies that offer refillable packages that can be used multiple times!

Make use of Shampoo and Conditioner Bars

It’s no secret that shampoo and conditioner bars are a hot new haircare trend. Eco-friendly and multipurpose, they are perfect for any situation.

These shampoo and conditioner bars have been around for a long time, but consumers are just now getting on board. You can save money and the environment by using shampoo and conditioner bars in your bathroom. Compared to traditional bars, these products have less packaging waste and are more affordable.

Bring in Some Plants

An eco-friendly, sustainable bathroom can be achieved by incorporating plants into the design. Adding one of these will give your bathroom a cozier, more natural vibe. Several plants, such as ferns, ivy, and orchids, can enhance the fixtures while others, such as birds of paradise, thrive in the increased humidity. Carbon dioxide is absorbed by plants, which then release oxygen. Toxins released by human bodies can be removed from the air by plants, which improves the quality of the room’s air.

Use a Laundry Line to Dry Your Clothes

The machine-to-dry method is popular, but there are those who have discovered a less expensive and more environmentally friendly option. In addition to being less expensive, line drying your clothes and towels has the potential to be more efficient.

Line drying your towels can save you money and reduce your carbon footprint by lowering your energy consumption.

With each flush, conserve water

Every year, the average toilet uses more than 10,000 gallons of water. Low-flow or dual flush toilet systems can help you conserve water while also reducing the amount of water wasted when you flush. Commercial and residential facilities can use these systems, which are available in a variety of sizes to suit your needs. You can hire a plumber to replace your flush toilet system.

Look at the Ingredients in Skincare and Makeup Before You Buy

It’s common knowledge among those of us who use skincare and makeup that many of the ingredients in these products are potentially harmful to our health. With some of these products, we can reduce our bathroom’s environmental impact by using natural alternatives. You may have seen beeswax-free and vegan lipsticks on sale recently at your local store as an excellent example of this.

A growing number of cosmetics companies are now offering more vegan options as consumers become more concerned about animal testing and environmental issues. The environmental impact of skincare ingredients and manufacturing processes should be taken into account in the development of sustainable cosmetics and skincare products.

It’s easy to see from these pointers that you don’t need to put in a lot of work to create an eco-friendly, sustainable bathroom. There is nothing more you need than the desire to make these changes and improvements to your home.