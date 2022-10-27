Introducing the Yoga Studios that are Going Green

Many businesses are taking more measures to practice sustainability. Yoga studios are among those practicing eco-friendly business strategies.

Yoga is one of the most practiced disciplines in the world today. Hundreds of millions of people take part in yoga each and every day, for a variety of reasons from improving their physical condition to managing their mental health, to even recovering from illnesses and addiction. Around 36 million people in the United States alone enjoy practicing yoga.

Yoga has become a science just as much as a spiritual activity, with alcohol rehab centres, doctors and therapists all recommending the activity to patients, while many more of us have taken up up following lockdown and YouTube channels such as Yoga with Adriene.

You have probably always thought of yoga having a conscious, and that’s certainly the case with many yoga studios around the world. They are really going the extra mile to promote green values and operate sustainably.

But where are the yoga studios that are really flying the flag and going that extra mile? What are they doing to promote green yoga? You can learn more below.

Evolution

Evolution is a yoga studio that have long been setting the standard and they have a mission statement that reads:

“To generate positive sustainable change and cultural unity within our community by empowering individuals and organizations through the foundations of yoga.”

They have programmes which link up with yoga projects in Africa as they look to promote physical, emotional and mental wellbeing in the country, building healthier and more eco-conscious communities.

The Green Yogi

As you can probably guess from the name of the yoga studio, there’s a real emphasis on the environment with The Green Yogi, based in California.

Upon opening the studio, rather than gut the place they reused what they could in a bid to be as green as possible from the very off, with Mary Strong-Sullivan, the founder examining the environmental impact of every decision they make for the business.

There’s no paper or plastic bags available in the studio for purchases, while they don’t waste water and are completely paper free.

Honor Yoga

Honor Yoga is another United States yoga studio where a healthy, sustainable and green way of life is a priority.

They have placed a number of eco-friendly steps in place to ensure that there is minimum impact on the environment, which includes:

Maintaining living gardens

Using bamboo flooring

Reducing paper waste

Providing filtered water to cut down on people using plastic bottles

Selling and using eco-friendly yoga equipment

Not only do they put all this into practice, they encourage their yoga students to do the same too, spreading the word for a greener planet.

Yoloha Yoga

Similarly, Yohola Yoga uses recycled and eco-friendly equipment in their yoga studio, with recycled cork a big part of that.

In fact, the brand pride themselves on developing the very first cork yoga mats that are not only better for the environment but are also able to repel bacteria from sweat to ensure that you’re always practicing on a sanitized mat.

A Growing Number of Yoga Studios Are Likely to Go Green

More businesses around the world are focused on sustainability, including a number of yoga studios. It’s a huge step forward and we’d hope to see more and more studios take up their cork mats, limiting the amount of single-use plastics and unrecyclable materials in the industry. This is an encouraging trend, as customers are showing a greater desire to support companies that support sustainability.