More People Are Practicing Eco-Conscious Lawn-Care

There are a lot of things that you have to consider when you are trying to grow an eco-friendly garden. One of the most important things is to make sure that you take care of pests without harming the rest of the environment.

Your lawn can be your private oasis. A place to rest and recuperate, an area for the kids to kick a ball around — or for your dog to dig up in a frenzy. Whatever you see your green space as, it’s important to you somehow.

Maintaining your lawn takes time, effort, and a certain financial sacrifice if you want to keep it in tip-top shape. When you use fertilizers or herbicides, the main objective is to either boost turf health or eliminate weeds. You might not be thinking about exactly what these chemicals do and their effects on surrounding ecosystems. Fortunately, more gardening centers have started removing insecticides that harm bees.

Things are changing. In the past five years, 85% of consumers have changed their purchasing habits to be more sustainable: worldwide. There’s a growing shift across all industries to appeal to the eco-conscious consumer for all the right reasons.

A recent study by McGill University has shown that one of the world’s most popular herbicides, Roundup, can cause biodiversity loss in nearby ecosystems. It contains glyphosate, which is known to persist in soil, water, and plants — leaching into non-target areas and killing wildlife. The adverse effects are particularly prevalent in freshwater ecosystems. Although some plants and animals manage to adapt and survive, researchers at McGill University have observed a significant loss of biodiversity.

Why Is Biodiversity Important?

If you think about it, the most beautiful aspect of our world is variety. Without a wide range of plants, microorganisms, and animals — we don’t have healthy ecosystems. Simple as.

Healthy ecosystems provide us with our food, the air we breathe, and a great photo opportunity.

Approximately a third of the world’s crop production depends on pollinators like birds, bees, and other animals. They’re essential to the natural products we eat, from our crops to the fruits of the ocean. Invertebrates such as earthworms maintain soil health, teaming up with microbes that break down plant nutrients.

Without biodiversity, the ecosystems we depend on suffer.

As a species, we have become increasingly aware of our environmental impact. Natural disasters, heatwaves, and other freak weather conditions are all indicators of the planet’s perilous future. We’re making conscious choices about how we shop, travel, and dispose of our food packaging. This includes lawn care.

Lawn-care retailer Golf Course Lawn Store saw sales of eco-friendly lawn-care products increase four times this year compared to the previous year. That’s a 300% increase in consumers actively seeking out organic products.

Stand-out sellers include Mirimichi Green’s Non-Toxic Pest Control and Acelepryn SC Insecticide, both environmentally friendly. Mirimichi Green spearheads the green revolution, developing effective, sustainable bio-based lawn-care products. Their pest control will eliminate a wide range of pests, and the all-natural ingredients won’t harm people, pets or other plants.

Your lawn is its own little ecosystem. You’re doing your bit for the environment by choosing organic lawn-care products. You don’t have to invent a new renewable energy source or clean up an entire beach — sustainability can start in your backyard.